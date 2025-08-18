ULI JON ROTH Is 'Not Scared' Of Artificial Intelligence In Music: 'I'm Rolling With The Punches There'

In a new interview with Metal Roos, legendary German guitarist Uli Jon Roth shared his thoughts on the importance of human creativity in a world where A.I.-generated music is becoming more common. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm not one for repeating the same thing over and over again. Each one of [my live performances], there are improvised little bits here and there. Some of them are very improvised. And that's what keeps him fresh. And that's what we all also did in the SCORPIONS. When I was [in SCORPIONS], no two shows were ever the same. We took chances.

"The spirit of rock, I always say, needs to have a touch of danger about it," Uli continued. "What that means — I'm not really interested in perfection in rock. In fact, it's almost anathema, because the original rock was not perfect. It came like almost a revolutionary kind of thing. [It] burst on to the scene with a completely new sound, a new attitude, new way of playing music. And this is what I am always tapping in to when I'm playing that kind of music. It needs to have that kind of frontier spirit almost. If you take that away, it loses the very essence of it, almost, And I have to say a lot of people have done that, particularly in later years, in the '80s or '90s and the 2000s. Rock became a lot more polished, and so much so that it started sounding very much the same. They took away all the edges and all the great ones from the early start, they had those edges, they were unique, and they were anything but smooth. They were kind of revolutionary in their own way. What [Jimi] Hendrix did, what CREAM did, LED ZEPPELIN, you name it. THE BEATLES, of course, in a completely different way, but earlier, they also were like that. And then if you start making everything the same and you take away that danger element, to me it just becomes fad and boring.

"There's now the trend of making all the vocals of using pitch correctors, to the point where it becomes ridiculous," Roth added. "They're taking away the essence of human expression and turning the voices into robot voices so that people… Because I guess a lot of the younger kids, they're used to all that because a lot of what we get now on social media or whatever is completely manufactured and absolutely not real. And the borders between real and what's not real are very shifting and it's coming to the point with A.I. that you really very often don't know whether it was machine made or computer made, digital, or whether it was actually flesh and blood in front of you. And that's actually a very interesting development, I find, and I'm not scared about it. I'm rolling with the punches there. But a lot of people are threatened, and I understand that.

This fall Uli Jon Roth will return to North America with an extraordinary new program titled "Pictures Of Destiny". This highly anticipated tour promises to be a mesmerizing three-hour extravaganza, including the premiere of compositions from his long-awaited "Requiem For An Angel". Uli will be accompanied by a full band and a string quartet, making for an ensemble of 10 talented musicians performing on stage. The music will be enriched by dynamic multimedia projections, offering audiences an immersive experience at seated venues.

Fans will have the opportunity to witness a stunning orchestral rendition of Roth's groundbreaking piece "Sails Of Charon", alongside several new compositions and material from his acclaimed "Transcendental Sky Guitar" albums. There will also be a couple of classic early SCORPIONS tracks, from Uli's "Tokyo Tapes Revisited" DVD, blending a touch of nostalgia with innovative artistry. While the show will include many beloved pieces, the spotlight will shine brightly on Roth's latest compositions, marking their debut in the United States.

As a special addition, Roth will showcase a collection of his original oil paintings, inspired by his music and songs, in each venue's foyer. Critics have described his artwork as "Rembrandt meets 'Star Wars'," and these visually striking works of art will be integrated into the performances to enhance the audience's journey.

Roth's tour offers more than just a concert — it is an emotional and artistic odyssey. Through his exceptional guitar artistry and evocative paintings, Roth invites audiences to immerse themselves in a world of profound beauty and inspiration.

In recent years, Roth has revisited the early music of his period with the SCORPIONS, which resulted in the "Scorpions Revisited" double CD and "Tokyo Tapes Revisited" DVD/Blu-ray releases.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest guitar players ever, Uli pioneered a unique style of guitar playing which — for the first time — combined complete mastery of the instrument with an intensely melodic and emotional appeal.

From his earliest days onwards, Uli has always been a bold and uncompromising musical innovator of the first order. Being the first guitar player in rock to incorporate complex melodic arpeggio sequences, Uli Jon Roth — in the eyes of many of his peers — practically reinvented modern guitar technique almost singlehandedly during his SCORPIONS tenure, but even more so during his ELECTRIC SUN days.