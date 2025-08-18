DAVE LOMBARDO And SCOTT IAN Want MR. BUNGLE To Record New Music: 'We're Trying'

In a recent interview with Brazil's A Rádio Rock, former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo was asked about the possibility of new music from MR. BUNGLE, the experimental band in which he is joined by Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, Trey Spruance and Scott Ian (ANTHRAX, S.O.D.). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're trying. We're trying. Scott Ian and I really want them to record more, to write more music, and we hope that it does happen eventually. But there's no guarantee."

MR. BUNGLE released "The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo" in 2020, an album that saw the Eureka, California-born band record songs from their 1986 cassette only demo. The collection's release was preceded by seven February 2020 shows (Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York). The newly revamped version of the seminal band sees Dunn, Patton and Spruance joined by Ian and Lombardo. Rolling Stone dubbed the album "a feast of ingenious riffs… and pure manic energy," Stereogum said "MR. BUNGLE are reliving their very earliest days and kicking a whole lot of ass in the process," and Decibel declared it "one of the best thrash records of the year."

MR. BUNGLE was formed in an impoverished lumber and fishing town by a trio of curious, volatile teenagers. Spruance, Patton and Dunn beget the amorphous "band" in 1985 up in Humboldt County, California, sifting through a variety of members until around 1989 when they settled on a lineup that managed to get signed to Warner Bros. Records. No one really knows how this happened and it remains a complete mystery that even the algorithms of the Internet can't decode. Up until 2000, they released three albums ("Mr. Bungle" in 1991, "Disco Volante" in 1995 and "California" in 1999),toured a good portion of the Western hemisphere and avoided any sort of critical acclaim.

Regarding Ian's addition to MR. BUNGLE, Patton told Metal Hammer: "I had no idea if he'd do it. We don't know each other very well, but I knew he was a fan and he had come to a bunch of our shows over the years and had been really nice. So, I thought, 'You know what?! Let's ask Scott if he would do it.' I reached out and... I think he was really freaked out. I think he thought I was going to send him the new BUNGLE thing, and I had to explain, 'No, I want you to be in the fucking band!'"

As for how the former SLAYER drummer ended up in MR. BUNGLE, Patton said: "Obviously, we used to air drum to his band back in the van in the old days of MR. BUNGLE. We're all SLAYER fans and, frankly, if you're not a SLAYER fan, then I don't trust you. That's it — that's the beginning and the end of that with Dave Lombardo. What can you say about the guy? He's amazing. Scott's been amazing as well, such a cool guy. All of us are in our 50s and it is just so much fun and so energizing to be doing what we are doing right now. Basically, in terms of Dave and Scott, it was like 'If we're going to do this, let's go to the source. Who inspired us back then? Who were we listening to?' and SLAYER and ANTHRAX were two of the biggest ones. The most amazing thing was that they were into the idea. We were really flattered, really amazed that they would do something as crazy as we are doing. We were so honored to play with those guys, because if it weren't for them then this music would never have been made in the first place."

Photo credit: Buzz Osborne