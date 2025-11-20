ULVER Announces 'Neverland' Album, Shares 'Weeping Stone' Single

ULVER has released "Weeping Stone", the first single from the eclectic Norwegian cult act's upcoming album, "Neverland", which will arrive digitally on December 31, 2025 and physically on February 27, 2026.

A visualizer for "Weeping Stone" can be seen below.

"Neverland" track listing:

01. Fear In A Handful Of Dust

02. Elephant Trunk

03. Weeping Stone

04. People Of The Hills

05. They're Coming! The Birds!

06. Hark! Hark! The Dogs Do Bark

07. Horses Of The Plough

08. Pandora's Box

09. Quivers In The Marrow

10. Welcome To The Jungle

11. Fire In The End

"Neverland", the fourteenth studio album by ULVER, is the sound of an escape. A journey into undiscovered lands.

Following three albums — "The Assassination Of Julius Caesar" (2017),"Flowers Of Evil" (2020) and "Liminal Animals" (2024) — rooted in more traditional song and production structures, "Neverland" marks a new chapter in the revered Oslo band's history.

"With 'Neverland' we embraced a more 'punk' spirit – more dreaming, less discipline — freer, quite simply", the band comments on the creative process behind the album.

Bursts of daybreak synths and whooshes of sound set the atmosphere, before the wolves start digging into the dynamics of ambient calm and anarchic mysticism. Dreamy and transportive textures develop into trippy percussive energies, and as the album unfolds, a lush and vibrant, and at times exotic space opens.

Apart from a few recurring distant voices and vocal chops, "Neverland" is a largely instrumental record, reminiscent of the mood and structure of that place where late '90s IDM sounds met the meandering structures of post-rock.

The ghost of premillennial sample culture surely haunts "Neverland", and some might even hear echoes from earlier acclaimed works like "Perdition City" (2000),or the "Silence" EPs (2001),or more recently "ATGCLVLSSCAP" (2016).

Still, "Neverland" sounds and feels like something else, something fresh in ULVER's continuous journey of perennial reinvention. Pop music from in-between worlds? A sonic hallucination? Or better: a collage of dreams. It's up to you.

"Neverland" recording lineup:

Kristoffer Rygg - drums, percussion, electronics, synthesizer, vocals

Ole Alexander Halstensgård - programming, electronics, synthesizer

Anders Møller - percussion, drums

Jørn H. Sværen - synthesizer

Stian Westerhus - guitar, bass guitar

Guest musician: Sara Khorami - whispers and voices (recorded at 4 a.m.)

Recording by Kristoffer Rygg and Ole Alexander Halstensgård at Lupercal Studio, Oslo (NO)

Mixing by Anders Møller at Subsonic Society, Oslo (NO)

Mastering by Vegard Sleipnes at Reel to Reel Mastering, Oslo (NO)

Artwork and layout by Paschalis Zervas (+ wolframgrafik)