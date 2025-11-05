Unauthorized Documentary Exploring Relationship Between Late STATIC-X Frontman WAYNE STATIC And His Wife TERA WRAY To Begin Production

Filmmaker Matt Zane has announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign in January 2026 for a new documentary exploring the intense and often turbulent relationship between Wayne Static (STATIC-X) and his wife Tera Wray.

Production is scheduled to begin in January 2026, with Zane — a longtime friend and collaborator of Wayne's — directing and producing the project.

"Most people are unaware that I knew Wayne for about 14 years, and I actually knew his wife Tera before him," says Zane. "We were all close, and I worked on every project he did after leaving STATIC-X."

Zane previously directed all of Wayne's solo videos, including the "Pighammer Promo", "Assassins Of Youth" and Wayne's last music video, "Noise Revolution", with DMC. At the time of Wayne's death, the trio were developing additional projects, including an unfinished docuseries that aimed to chronicle the couple's life together.

"I filmed bits and pieces over the years, but we needed a few solid weeks in the desert at their house to finish it — that was the plan. Unfortunately, funding fell through," Zane explains. "I know this is something Wayne and Tera wanted to get done, and they wanted me to do it. I feel I owe them this — to tell their story the way they wanted it told."

Zane also confirmed the film will feature previously unreleased music created with Wayne.

"There's about an EP's worth of material Wayne and I recorded for a movie Tera was doing, but his label stepped in and stopped it. Some of those ideas ended up on 'Pighammer', but the rest has been sitting in my archives. I'm revisiting it now and will finish some of it with help from A.I. technology."

The crowdfunding campaign will officially launch January 2026 , with details and updates coming soon.

Zane is also seeking to connect (through the EveryoneDiesTheMovie.com contact button) with friends, colleagues, and associates who were close to Wayne and Tera during the final seven years of their lives for potential interviews.

Please note: The families of Wayne Static and Tera Wray, as well as the original members of STATIC-X, are not involved in or endorsing the project.

Wayne Static died more than a decade ago after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old Static, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Tera Wray Static took her own life in January 2016. Her friends revealed that she was found dead at a friend's house in California.

Randy Emon, the supervising deputy coroner investigator for the San Bernardino County coroner's office, told BLABBERMOUTH.NET in a written statement at the time: "Our coroner records indicate [Tera] died on January 13, 2016 in Joshua Tree, CA. The manner of death was listed as suicide."

Tera's roommate at the time of her death wrote on Facebook that she came home after work and found "one of my dearest friends had ended her life in my guestroom where she was staying."

A statement which was apparently approved by Tera's mother said that "Tera suffered from depression since the death of her husband."

Wray, who was born Tera Lents, met Wayne during the Ozzfest tour in 2007 when she was modeling for Hustler lingerie. They were married in January 2008 and she retired from porn in August of that year.

Adult entertainment attorney Michael Fattorosi, who last spoke to Tera one day before her death, told New York Post's Page Six that Wray left behind a note instructing her roommate to call him and Tera's mother.

"She was one of the sweetest, most gentle women I have worked with in [the adult film industry]," Fattorosi told Page Six. "She had a light to her that was evident when she walked into room. She was always smiling and happy. I know she loved Wayne dearly. When they met and got married, she left the [adult film] industry to go on tour with him and the band. From what I understand, she was constantly by his side. His death must have weighed on her tremendously."

In July 2015, Tera paid tribute to her late husband with a sleeve tattoo that she showed off on Facebook.

Image courtesy of Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival