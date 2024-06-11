Unauthorized IRON MAIDEN Book 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Due In October

Schiffer Publishing has set an October 28, 2024 release date for "Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible" by Martin Popoff.

The book is described in a press release as "a thrilling journey through the tumultuous history of IRON MAIDEN, one of the world's most legendary heavy metal bands."

With unparalleled access to band members, managers, and exclusive archives, music critic and journalist Martin Popoff provides an intimate look into the life and times of IRON MAIDEN, from their humble beginnings in the dingy clubs of East London to headlining arenas and festivals worldwide, the band's story is one of resilience, creativity, and unrelenting dedication to the present day.

Dive deep into their music, stage performances, and the iconic figure of Eddie, their undead mascot. Discover the stories behind all their albums — such as "Killers", "The Number Of The Beast" and "Powerslave", through to their most recent, "Senjutsu" (and all solo releases) — as well as the controversies and triumphs that shaped the band. Explore the highs and lows of their evolving lineup, from the early days with Paul Di'Anno to the arrival of Bruce Dickinson and beyond. "Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible" delves into the band's conceptual depth, dissecting the themes of their songs, the inspirations behind their lyrics, and the influence they've had on countless artists and fans.

In addition, a limited edition print slip-cased Beast Edition will be released for $250 with only 666 copies exclusively available through SchifferBooks.com. Special features include:

* A limited print run of 666 copies worldwide (while supplies last)

* Each edition is individually numbered on an etched metal plate (numbers will be shipped at random and can not be custom ordered or selected)

* Slip case packaging

* Black, edge-printed pages and bifurcated ribbon marker

* Bound in stamped leather with ribbed spine and metal corners

A tribute to the indomitable spirit of IRON MAIDEN and a celebration of their enduring six-decade legacy in the realm of heavy metal, "Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible" is said to be "a must-read for IRON MAIDEN fans and heavy-metal and music enthusiasts."

For more information, visit SchifferBooks.com.

IRON MAIDEN's "The Future Past Tour", which includes songs from both the band's most recent studio album "Senjutsu" as well as 1986's seminal album "Somewhere In Time", alongside other fan favorites, played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023. The band also performed in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver alongside their highly praised appearance at California's Power Trip festival this October which had Consequence stating: "IRON MAIDEN set the bar high at Power Trip" and The Desert Sun saying "IRON MAIDEN didn't disappoint and delivered a hard-hitting performance to open the festival on a high note." Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band's career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that IRON MAIDEN visited.

"Senjutsu" came out in September 2021. It marked MAIDEN's second consecutive double album behind 2015's "The Book Of Souls" which is the longest MAIDEN album, with a running time of 92 minutes.

IRON MAIDEN's first album in six years, "Senjutsu" was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris. It features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each.

For "Senjutsu" — loosely translated as "tactics and strategy" — the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai-themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris.

"Senjutsu" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, charting higher than even the band's early classics like "Powerslave" and "The Number Of The Beast". Nearly 90 percent of the LP's 64,000 equivalent album units earned came from pure album sales. The critically acclaimed double album debuted one place higher than 2015's "The Book Of Souls" and 2010's "The Final Frontier", which both peaked at No. 4.

"Senjutsu" was MAIDEN's 13th album to top in the Top 40 in the U.S.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie