FOREIGNER And STYX Announce Their Tour Companion Album 'Renegades & Juke Box Heroes'

"Cold As Ice", "Too Much Time On My Hands", "Juke Box Hero", "Renegade" and more! Nothing sounds more like the soundtrack of summer than STYX's and FOREIGNER's biggest hits. Recently announced as inductees to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, FOREIGNER hits the road in June co-headlining the "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" trek with STYX and special guest John Waite. Adding to the excitement, STYX and FOREIGNER have announced "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes", a very special limited-edition companion album, available exclusively at tour stops starting at today's tour launch in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena, and at select retail on July 12.

This must-have collector's album, available as a picture disc or in elegant silver vinyl, features both bands' greatest hits and was mastered for vinyl by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound with lacquers cut by Joe Nino-Hernes. Tracks include FOREIGNER's most beloved hits, including "Feels Like The First Time", "Cold As Ice" and the worldwide No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is", alongside STYX massive hits "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)", "Come Sail Away" and "Renegade" and more.

Just 1,000 copies of the picture disc and only 5,000 individually numbered copies of the silver edition are available. With many tour dates already selling out, demand is sure to be high. When they are gone, they're gone for good! A 13-track CD featuring all three artists and including the vinyl tracks is also available. The songs are available on all digital outlets. The picture disc will be available on FOREIGNER's and STYX's web sites, and the silver edition will be available on Amazon on July 12.

The "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" tour launches today in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena. John Waite's No. 1 songs "Missing You" and "When I See You Smile" will help ensure a summer evening of feel-good anthems. Tickets are going fast, available at LiveNation.com.

Mick Jones continues to elevate FOREIGNER's influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents. Lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock's greatest showmen, has led FOREIGNER into the digital age, inspiring a whole new generation of fans. Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums, and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to FOREIGNER's enduring popularity.

With more Billboard Top 10 hits than JOURNEY, and just as many as FLEETWOOD MAC, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will". "Dirty White Boy", "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is", FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 15 million per week.

The seven men comprising STYX — James "JY" Young (lead vocals, guitars),Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars),Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals),Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion),Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards),Will Evankovich (mandolin, guitars),Terry Gowan (bass, guitar, vocals) — have committed to rocking the paradise together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging over 100 shows a year, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. STYX draws from over four decades of barn burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a STYX set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones. From the progressively sweeping splendor that is "The Grand Illusion" to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the "Blue Collar Man", from the majestic spiritual love for a special "Lady" to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry's sake of "Miss America", from an individual yearning for true connection as a "Man In The Wilderness" to a soul-deep quest to achieve what's at the heart of one's personal vision in "Crystal Ball", from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of "Come Sail Away" to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged "Renegade" who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one's mind and body in their signature sound. STYX hit its stride with guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw's first LP with the band, 1976's "Crystal Ball", and then they become the first group to score four triple-platinum albums in a row: "The Grand Illusion" (1977),"Pieces Of Eight" (1978),"Cornerstone" (1979) and "Paradise Theater" (1981).

Multi-platinum rockers STYX released their 17th studio album, "Crash Of The Crown", on June 18, 2021 on the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which was hailed by critics as their second "masterpiece" album in a row. The first being 2017's "The Mission", their first new studio album in 14 years at the time. "Crash Of The Crown" was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. It's available as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD on digital platforms. They released more new music on September 17, 2021, "The Same Stardust" EP, originally sold as part of Record Store Day (June 12, 2021). Available on blue 180-gram 12-inch vinyl only, featuring two brand-new songs on side one ("The Same Stardust" and "Age of Entropia"),as well as five live performances on side two of some of STYX's classic hits previously heard during their "Styx Fix" livestreams that kept fans company during the pandemic on their official YouTube page, including "Mr. Roboto", "Man In The Wilderness", "Miss America", "Radio Silence" and "Renegade". It's available worldwide on all digital platforms.

"Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" track listing (both versions):

"Juke Box Heroes" side:

01. Feels Like The First Time

02. Cold As Ice

03. I Want To Know What Love Is

04. Juke Box Hero

"Renegades" side:

01. Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)

02. Come Sail Away

03. Too Much Time On My Hands

04. Renegade