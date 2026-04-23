UNDEATH Signs With RELAPSE RECORDS

New York-based death metal corpse grinders UNDEATH have signed with Relapse Records. The band recently finished recording its fourth full-length album with Colin Marston (KRALLICE, GORGUTS, DEFEATED SANITY, ORIGIN) at Menegroth / The Thousand Caves Studio in Pennsylvania.

UNDEATH frontman Alexander Sason comments: "It's time to unveil the next chapter for UNDEATH: "We're honored to announce that we've signed to Relapse Records. Relapse is a label every member of this band has admired and respected since we were young metalheads obsessing over NECROPHAGIST and DYING FETUS, and for our band to now be a part of that amazing history (and such a badass roster full of bands we love) feels like a dream actualized.

"Our fourth album is recorded and in the chamber," he adds. "We'll have more details on that a little later, but for now just know that our fastest, darkest and most straight up evil record to date is on the way, and Relapse putting it out just feels right."

Later this month, UNDEATH will embark on a massive North American tour with ARCHSPIRE. Tickets are on sale now at undeathmetal.com.

UNDEATH rose to underground metal infamy since forming in Rochester, New York, in 2018. From the gory, wild-eyed splatter of the band's embryonic period ("Demo '19" and "Sentient Autolysis") to the fervent fan and press acclaim of debut "Lesions Of A Different Kind" (2020),the Billboard-charting successor "It's Time...To Rise From The Grave" (2022) and most recently "More Insane" (2024).

Previous album "It's Time... To Rise From The Grave" caught a wave of acclaim on TheNeedleDrop's YouTube channel, earned "Best New Music" from Pitchfork, and, most impressively, rocketed to the top of Decibel magazine's Top 40 Albums of 2022, along with a coveted cover feature.

The Rochesterians' mastery of the extremely extreme is no mean feat. They've logged over 250 shows to date (sharing the stage with EXODUS, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, SUFFOCATION, et al),played festivals in the U.S. (Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, Milwaukee Metalfest),Denmark (Copenhell),the Netherlands (Into The Grave),the U.K. (Download, Damnation),and UNDEATH guitarist Kyle Beam even has a Dunable Guitars signature model, the Skeletonizer.

Photo by Sabrina Joy