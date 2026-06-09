UNDEROATH Announces Fall 2026 'Define The Great Line' 20th-Anniversary Tour With AUGUST BURNS RED, ATREYU

UNDEROATH is excited to celebrate 20 years of its hit album "Define The Great Line" with some of the biggest shows of the band's career this fall. The special anniversary tour kicks off on November 5 in St. Louis, with stops to follow in Las Vegas, Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping up in the band's hometown of Tampa on December 18.

For this commemorative run, UNDEROATH recruited longtime friends AUGUST BURNS RED, ATREYU, AS CITIES BURN and EMERY — bands who have been there with them since the beginning. They look forward to celebrating not just decades of camaraderie, but also how far they have all come as AUGUST BURNS RED, AS CITIES BURN and EMERY prepare to release new music.

UNDEROATH's Chris Dudley shares: "What this album has meant to us, and so many others, over the past 20 years is hard to quantify. It gave us permission to be ourselves. It sent us around the world. It gave people the freedom to say (and scream) the things out loud they had buried deep. It will outlive us. We still play these songs on stage 20 years later and get those chills. The opportunity to devote an entire tour to presenting this album in the best way it ever has been, alongside friends we've had since before it was released, is going to be bucket list material for us."

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on June 9 at 12 p.m. ET. Artist and additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale this Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information on tickets and VIP packages, please visit: https://underoath777.com/pages/tour.

Prior to their massive fall tour, UNDEROATH will play some of their most intimate shows in decades on the "Van Tour To Vans Warped Tour", presented by Vans. Featuring special guests HELD., the tour kicked off earlier this week and is hitting independent venues around the country as UNDEROATH gets back in the van and back to their roots on the way to Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. and Long Beach, California. Fans can also catch UNDEROATH at Louder Than Life, Four Chord Music, Furnace, Aftershock and Sick New World festivals this fall.

UNDEROATH reinvents the balance between chaos and harmony with each successive release. Their compositions, conjured from creative tension, become iconoclastic anthems. Even when the band almost combusts, the crackling energy coalesces into something deeply resonant for millions.

Each time they have a chance to do something safe, the UNDEROATH members challenge themselves instead, with integrity and attitude. Their pair of gold albums and three Grammy nominations stand in stark defiance of the idea of commercial compromise. The UNDEROATH catalog weaponizes noise, aggression, and ambiance as skillfully as melody. The passion and power are as undeniable on tours with ALICE IN CHAINS or BRING ME THE HORIZON as they are in the sweatiest of intimate shows or their genre-redefining runs on Vans Warped Tour.

This year the band celebrates 20 years of their album "Define The Great Line". Coming on the heels of 2004's "They're Only Chasing Safety", "Define The Great Line" saw UNDEROATH pivoting towards a more aggressive sound. The record's unconventional — and, at times, jarring — intensity served as a stark contrast to the pop-leaning trends that were taking over heavy music at the time.

Featuring fan favorites like "Writing On The Walls", "In Regards To Myself" and "You're Ever So Inviting", "Define The Great Line" defied expectations when it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It is widely regarded as one of the definitive heavy records of the early 2000s, solidifying UNDEROATH's legacy as one most influential bands of the genre.

The heart of their sound, which delivers naked vulnerability with thrilling force and cinematic lushness, can be heard in generations of bands who've pursued their trail. But UNDEROATH refuses to sit still.

Walking an artistic tightrope between immersive access and isolationist otherness, UNDEROATH owns the space between huge choruses and forward-thinking heaviness, both on record and onstage.

"Define The Great Line Twentieth Anniversary Tour" dates

November 5 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

November 6 - Oklahoma City, MO @ The Criterion *

November 7 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center*

November 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

November 10 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

November 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

November 13 - [to be announced]

November 14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

November 16 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

November 17 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

November 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *

November 21 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

November 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

November 24 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

November 25 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

November 27 - [to be announced]

November 28 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^#

November 29 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

December 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

December 3 - Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall ^

December 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

December 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

December 6 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

December 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

December 11 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

December 12 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ^

December 13 - [to be announced]

December 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

December 16 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

December 18 - Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center ^

* Indicates show with AS CITIES BURN

^ Indicates show with EMERY

# ATREYU not performing

Photo credit: Jacob Moniz