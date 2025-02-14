UNDEROATH Announces New Album, 'The Place After This One'

UNDEROATH will release a new album, "The Place After This One", on March 28, 2025 via MNRK Heavy.

Renowned for its ability to transform chaos into harmony and aggression into anthemic survival, the Florida-based group delivers a record that promises to redefine heavy music and expand their already massive audience.

With two RIAA-certified gold albums, three Grammy nominations, and a legacy of uncompromising authenticity, UNDEROATH is back — and it's louder, bolder, and more essential than ever, while continuing to push boundaries in ways that few bands dare.

"The Place After This One" marks a truly momentous occasion in the band's history. It is a stunning document and a remarkable collection of songs, signaling a renaissance period in the beloved act's storied career. The album showcases where they're from, and more importantly, where they're headed. It's a masterpiece from musicians at the top of their game. Sonically, its references are varied and complex and is a distillation of everything they've accomplished thus far: a crystalline vision blending hard rock, electronic experimentation, guttural screams and anthemic, call-to-arms choruses.

Discussing the new album, UNDEROATH guitarist Tim McTague says: "'The Place After This One' is a multi-faceted idea. The fact that we grew up so sheltered and spiritual, and are trying to reconcile how we grew up against what we see now in the new age. UNDEROATH, albeit intact and the same, is simultaneously so different. Our band has gone through a lot of chaos. I think there's something beautiful about the idea of not just abandoning everything when things get weird. Whether it be your faith, or your band, or your marriage, or your relationships. The idea that there is a place after this one, even if it's with the same people or it's with the same God, or it's with the same town. Things compound when it's good, and you just cut out the things that are bad."

Following a string of new singles beginning last year — including "Generation No Surrender", "Survivor's Guilt" and "Teeth" — the band return today with a punishing new song taken from their upcoming album, "All The Love Is Gone", alongside its accompanying music video.

Speaking on the song out today, vocalist Spencer Chamberlain calls it "one of the most out-there songs we've ever written. We really wanted to create a track that was drum-and-bass-driven, kind of in the vein of THE PRODIGY, THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS, NOISIA, etc. We also pulled elements from JUSTICE and THE STREETS. There's a darkness to those artists that's so heavy and interesting to me, and we really wanted to embrace that on this song. To me, this is kind of our version of that — sharing a lot of those elements and vibes but still keeping the heaviness of UNDEROATH at its core."

He continues: "Lyrically, I wrote it from the place I used to go whenever something went wrong in my life, which I think we can all relate to. It's a place I now consciously avoid when things fall apart. But it's that moment when everything in your life has fallen apart, you're at the bar, and you just don't care anymore. Maybe it's the end of a relationship, the loss of a friend or family member, or you just got fired — whatever it may be, we've all had a night like this. It's a scary feeling, and it's a place I never want to go back to, but that's the song in a nutshell. It's pretty on the nose, so to speak, but I felt like I needed to write it down to remind myself to never go there again."

"The Place After This One" track listing:

01. Generation No Surrender

02. Devil

03. Loss

04. Survivor's Guilt

05. All The Love Is Gone

06. And Then There Was Nothing

07. Teeth

08. Shame

09. Spinning In Place

10. Vultures (feat. Troy Sanders of MASTODON)

11. Cannibal

12. Outsider

In 2025, UNDEROATH will be visiting Australia for the first time since 2019, performing "They're Only Chasing Safety" in its entirety along with an encore set, as direct support for ALEXISONFIRE. Soon after their jaunt in Australia, the band will return to North America for a run of shows supporting RISE AGAINST and PAPA ROACH as part of their "Rise Of The Roach" tour. The band will also be performing at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival on May 10, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio and at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 16, 2025.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine