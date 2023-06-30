UNDEROATH Shares New Single 'Lifeline (Drowning)'

Metalcore outfit UNDEROATH has released a new standalone single, "Lifeline (Drowning)", via MNRK Heavy. The band most recently released the acoustic version of its single "Let Go", which received acclaim from Revolver, Alternative Press and Kerrang!, and launched UNDEROATH into a U.S. headline tour with PERIPHERY. Both songs, which will be included on UNDEROATH's upcoming full-length album, set for release in early 2024, showcase the band's new direction with unmatched creativity and innovative storytelling.

Speaking on the new single, UNDEROATH said: "'Lifeline (Drowning)' is a cry for help… I feel like we've all been there, be it as simple as miscommunication or a full on toxic relationship — that very feeling that you cannot tread water like this any longer or you may end up drowning. We wanted to create a song centered around the melody that could still hold the energy of a full-blown heavy song."

UNDEROATH recently announced its summer tour dates, beginning on July 5 at Peterson's Event Center in Pittsburgh. The trek includes co-headlining dates with THE GHOST INSIDE, with support from WE CAME AS ROMANS and BETTER LOVERS, additional shows supporting FALLING IN REVERSE and ICE NINE KILLS, and appearances at the Inkcarceration, Ohio Is For Lovers and Tennessee Is For Lovers festivals.

"This tour has been a long time in the making and I couldn't be more pumped," said UNDEROATH. "The fact that we've never toured with any of these bands before is wild but the fact that we're all on one tour is making me count down the day till it starts. Insane summer ahead!"

UNDEROATH reinvents the balance between chaos and harmony with each successive release. Their compositions, conjured from creative tension, become iconoclastic anthems. Even when the band almost combusts, the crackling energy coalesces into something deeply resonant for millions.

Their pair of gold albums and three Grammy nominations stand in stark defiance of the idea of commercial compromise. The UNDEROATH catalog weaponizes noise, aggression, and ambiance as skillfully as melody. The combination of heaviness and headiness found on "Define The Great Line" makes it the only record of its kind to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The heart of their sound, which delivers naked vulnerability with thrilling force and cinematic lushness, can be heard in generations of bands who've pursued their trail.

Walking an artistic tightrope between immersive access and isolationist otherness, UNDEROATH owns the space between huge choruses and forward-thinking heaviness, both on record and onstage.