UNLEASHED Announces 15th Studio Album 'Fire Upon Your Lands'

Swedish death metal pioneers UNLEASHED will release their 15th studio album, "Fire Upon Your Lands", on August 15 via Napalm Records. As one of the big four of the genre, UNLEASHED strikes back with full force, fusing furious blast beats, searing explosive riffs and commanding growls on their latest neckbreaker — a sonic assault worthy of the gods, showcasing their signature battle-forged onslaught.

Return to the battlefield with their crushing new anthem "War Comes Again" — a feral war cry echoing from the gates of Valhalla, surging with apocalyptic force, and a tribute to resilience, vengeance, and the unyielding warrior spirit. The track is accompanied by an furious official music video, which can be seen below.

UNLEASHED on "War Comes Again": "When your enemies do their best to take everything away from you and things look as bad as they can get, you prepare for battle and face the enemy head on! This is fundamentally what being a warrior is all about. You know it's inevitable that war will come again… and again."

From the very first crushing riffs in "Left For Dead", as the warriors of Midgard deal with the captured son of White Christ, "Fire Upon Your Lands" plunges listeners into the chaos of battle. Forged in the fire of unrelenting aggression by mastermind and founder Johnny Hedlund, venomous growls and battle cries set the tone for the neck-breaking masterpiece. Roaring riffs and razor-sharp solos unleash a sonic onslaught on "A Toast To The Fallen" while UNLEASHED create a powerful and triumphant tribute to the warriors lost in battle. Meanwhile, "To My Only Son" slows only to strike deeper, it's haunting melodies and doom-laden atmosphere embodying sorrow and honor in the face of war. In the eclipse they summon the Midgard Warriors with "Hold Your Hammers High!", an anthemic battle cry that follows the son of Thor into the unknown. Fueled by sheer aggression and grand, warlike melodies, the track stands as a testament to the band's mastery in crafting Viking battle hymns.

UNLEASHED comments: "'Fire Upon Your Lands' is our 15th album in 37 years. It is also a continuation of the storyline from the World of Odalheim, where the Midgard Warriors keep fighting for their way of life against their main enemy 'White Christ'. We hope you appreciate this new Blot of 11 songs of pure Viking death metal. See you all on the road!"

With production that captures both raw energy and cinematic depth, "Fire Upon Your Lands", proves again that UNLEASHED reign among the masters of death metal. Combining blistering death metal brutality with a timeless heavy metal core, their unrelenting power, storied legacy and unwavering commitment to their craft continue to inspire legions of fans across the world. Prepare for war, raise your hammers and join the battle live!

"Fire Upon Your Lands" track listing:

01. Left For Dead

02. A Toast To The Fallen

03. The Road To Haifa Pier

04. War Comes Again

05. Fire Upon Your Lands

06. Loyal To The End

07. Midjardarhaf

08. Hail The Varangians!

09. To My Only Son

10. Hold Your Hammers High!

11. Unknown Flag

In addition to Hedlund, UNLEASHED's current lineup includes drummer Anders Schultz and guitarists Tomas Måsgard and Fredrik Folkare.

In a 2024 interview with Chile's iRockCL, Hedlund talked about UNLEASHED's longevity and how he has managed to keep the band's current lineup intact for three decades. He said: "Yeah, I think that we… well, we started up very early, like in the end of the '80s. First of all, I think we were just really good friends. And there are also two things that I think was very important. We spoke very long and hard about what UNLEASHED should be, and also what the band should not be, because, along the road for so many years, you will have a lot of questions, a lot of opportunities, let's say, and we spoke real hard about what the band really should be, and not change too much. So, everybody that was going to be in UNLEASHED needed to really understand that this is a death metal band, and these are the type of lyrics that we write and we're not gonna change. Because if you change that, and all of a sudden you start making other styles of music, then it's not UNLEASHED anymore. So, this is the first thing we spoke about, and that works today as well. Also, we spoke a lot about that everybody that's in UNLEASHED has to help out. Because if you're four guys in the band and there's just one guy doing all the work, it's not gonna last long. So I think these are the two key things, really — and, of course, three things, because apart from being good friends, but I think that's essential."

In November 2021, Johnny told Time For Metal about how UNLEASHED has managed to keep a steady lineup for all these years: "Well, we have since long been very good friends. We all help out in the band with all things in UNLEASHED. And we have also that long agreed on what to do and what not to do with the band. We also know pretty well what we want to play and what we do not want to play. So I think these are things that really play a key role in keeping the band in a strong and solid shape for a long time."

Hedlund elaborated on UNLEASHED's longevity in a 2021 interview with Metal1.info. He said: "There are a few things that I think need to be in place. First of all, you have to be very good friends in the band. Second, you all need to help out with things so that it doesn't become a one-man show. And, you need to agree on what to do and also, what not to do. Especially when it comes to what to play, and what not to play. It also helps out a lot if someone in the band is good with finance. I took my degree in finance in that time frame between 1999 to 2001. A really good time for a break."

Photo credit: Jens Rydén