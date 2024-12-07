UNLEASHED Is In The Studio Recording Fifteenth Album

Swedish death metal veterans UNLEASHED have entered the studio to begin recording their fifteenth album for a tentative summer 2025 release.

On Friday (December 6),UNLEASHED shared a photo of frontman Johnny Hedlund in the studio laying down his vocals and included the following message: "Warriors!!! UNLEASHED are in the process of recording our 15th studio album! Release date is not set yet but summer 2025 is very likely."

This past June, Hedlund spoke to Finland's Rauta about UNLEASHED's plan for new music. He said at the time: "We are now working on the new album. In my world, it's gonna get done [written] by, let's say, the end of the summer. I would think the album is ready by the end of the summer. Then, of course, we're gonna have to plan the recording of the album, which I would guess, let's say, October, November, December, something like that. Then it's up to the record company to plan when to release the album, obviously, and then we're in 2025. So, if the album comes out, as I hope, in early 2025, then yeah, a lot of more shows, festivals, etc. In 2026, I would assume we'll start working on the next damn album. But we'll see. It's a bit far, but I think that's pretty much what we're doing now."

He continued: "That's what's right here, right now, because we're doing it all the time. And we don't really make a lot of extensive tours these days; we play a lot of festivals. But I think that's in the loop for 2026 as well. Because you do a lot when the album comes out and then also the year after again, because that's how it is. You can't play everywhere anyway for just six months; you have to step into the next year as well. So I think that's how it looks right now. And well, that's a classic answer because that's what we do all the time. But it's real."

In addition to Hedlund, UNLEASHED's current lineup includes drummer Anders Schultz and guitarists Tomas Måsgard and Fredrik Folkare.

In November 2021, Johnny told Time For Metal about how UNLEASHED has managed to keep a steady lineup for all these years: "Well, we have since long been very good friends. We all help out in the band with all things in UNLEASHED. And we have also that long agreed on what to do and what not to do with the band. We also know pretty well what we want to play and what we do not want to play. So I think these are things that really play a key role in keeping the band in a strong and solid shape for a long time."

Hedlund elaborated on UNLEASHED's longevity in a 2021 interview with Metal1.info. He said: "There are a few things that I think need to be in place. First of all, you have to be very good friends in the band. Second, you all need to help out with things so that it doesn't become a one-man show. And, you need to agree on what to do and also, what not to do. Especially when it comes to what to play, and what not to play. It also helps out a lot if someone in the band is good with finance. I took my degree in finance in that time frame between 1999 to 2001. A really good time for a break."

