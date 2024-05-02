  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Unofficial BATHORY Biography 'From Hades To Valhalla' To Be Released In English For First Time

May 2, 2024

Pagan Records and Monomaniax will release the English-language edition of "From Hades To Valhalla… Bathory - The Epic Story", the unofficial biography of one of the most influential metal bands of all time. Written by renowned metal journalist José Luis Cano Barron, this comprehensive tome delves into the band's illustrious career, offering an uncensored and carefully researched account of its groundbreaking music and enduring legacy.

"From Hades To Valhalla… Bathory - The Epic Story" will be available from May 29, and can be pre-ordered via Pagan Recordshere.

Originally published in Spanish, "From Hades To Valhalla… Bathory - The Epic Story" has been translated into English, making this essential work accessible to a wider audience. With 156 vibrant pages packed with rare photographs, illustrations, and reproductions, the book chronicles BATHORY's journey from their early black metal roots to their Viking metal mastery, painting a vivid portrait of a band that defied categorisation and shaped the very sound of black and extreme metal.

"From Hades To Valhalla… Bathory - The Epic Story" goes beyond mere biography, offering a deep analysis of Bathory's music and its impact on the metal scene. Cano Barron draws upon his extensive knowledge and insider access to provide insights into the creative genius of BATHORY's enigmatic leader, Quorthon.

"From Hades To Valhalla… Bathory - The Epic Story" is an essential addition to the library of any metal fan. With its captivating narrative, wealth of historical detail, and stunning visuals, this book offers a unique and immersive exploration of one of metal's most revered bands.

About the author: José Luis Cano Barron is a seasoned metal journalist, author, and producer with a deep passion for the genre. His previous works include "Black Metal Y Sus Antecedentes Siniestros En El Rock Y El Heavy Metal 1960-1994", "Cry Out For Metal! The Gama Records Bands", "Banzai Records - The Power Of Canadian Steel Blade" and "Reporte De Guerra - 40 Anos De Sodom 1982-2022".

BATHORY mainman Thomas "Quorthon" Forsberg was found dead in his apartment in Stockholm, Sweden on June 7, 2004. The 39-year-old, widely considered to be one of black metal's founding fathers, reportedly died of heart failure.

More than 13 years later, Quorthon's father and owner of Black Mark Records, Börje "Boss" Forsberg, passed away after a long and serious illness.

Although Quorthon's blood relation with Boss was staunchly denied — for reasons that are unclear — throughout BATHORY's lifespan, the musician's real identity was confirmed after his tragically early death.

BATHORY's career-spanning box set, "In Memory of Quorthon", was released in June 2006 via Black Mark. The package contained three CDs, one DVD, a book and a poster.

In a 2010 interview that Börje "Boss" Forsberg gave to Sweden Rock Magazine, he spoke openly about his son, how BATHORY came to be, and all the unreleased BATHORY material that was still in the vaults. The magazine also published the last photo taken of Quorthon. This was all done with the blessing of Quorthon's family.

Find more on Bathory
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).