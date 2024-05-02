Unofficial BATHORY Biography 'From Hades To Valhalla' To Be Released In English For First Time

Pagan Records and Monomaniax will release the English-language edition of "From Hades To Valhalla… Bathory - The Epic Story", the unofficial biography of one of the most influential metal bands of all time. Written by renowned metal journalist José Luis Cano Barron, this comprehensive tome delves into the band's illustrious career, offering an uncensored and carefully researched account of its groundbreaking music and enduring legacy.

"From Hades To Valhalla… Bathory - The Epic Story" will be available from May 29, and can be pre-ordered via Pagan Recordshere.

Originally published in Spanish, "From Hades To Valhalla… Bathory - The Epic Story" has been translated into English, making this essential work accessible to a wider audience. With 156 vibrant pages packed with rare photographs, illustrations, and reproductions, the book chronicles BATHORY's journey from their early black metal roots to their Viking metal mastery, painting a vivid portrait of a band that defied categorisation and shaped the very sound of black and extreme metal.

"From Hades To Valhalla… Bathory - The Epic Story" goes beyond mere biography, offering a deep analysis of Bathory's music and its impact on the metal scene. Cano Barron draws upon his extensive knowledge and insider access to provide insights into the creative genius of BATHORY's enigmatic leader, Quorthon.

"From Hades To Valhalla… Bathory - The Epic Story" is an essential addition to the library of any metal fan. With its captivating narrative, wealth of historical detail, and stunning visuals, this book offers a unique and immersive exploration of one of metal's most revered bands.

About the author: José Luis Cano Barron is a seasoned metal journalist, author, and producer with a deep passion for the genre. His previous works include "Black Metal Y Sus Antecedentes Siniestros En El Rock Y El Heavy Metal 1960-1994", "Cry Out For Metal! The Gama Records Bands", "Banzai Records - The Power Of Canadian Steel Blade" and "Reporte De Guerra - 40 Anos De Sodom 1982-2022".

BATHORY mainman Thomas "Quorthon" Forsberg was found dead in his apartment in Stockholm, Sweden on June 7, 2004. The 39-year-old, widely considered to be one of black metal's founding fathers, reportedly died of heart failure.

More than 13 years later, Quorthon's father and owner of Black Mark Records, Börje "Boss" Forsberg, passed away after a long and serious illness.

Although Quorthon's blood relation with Boss was staunchly denied — for reasons that are unclear — throughout BATHORY's lifespan, the musician's real identity was confirmed after his tragically early death.

BATHORY's career-spanning box set, "In Memory of Quorthon", was released in June 2006 via Black Mark. The package contained three CDs, one DVD, a book and a poster.

In a 2010 interview that Börje "Boss" Forsberg gave to Sweden Rock Magazine, he spoke openly about his son, how BATHORY came to be, and all the unreleased BATHORY material that was still in the vaults. The magazine also published the last photo taken of Quorthon. This was all done with the blessing of Quorthon's family.