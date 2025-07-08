Unofficial DIO Book 'The Unholy Scriptures' Coming In August

Schiffer Publishing has set an August 28 release date for "Dio: The Unholy Scriptures - The Complete Unofficial Chronicle Of Ronnie James Dio's Solo Canon" from Martin Popoff.

In "Dio: The Unholy Scriptures", embark on an electrifying journey through the tumultuous yet triumphant saga of one of heavy metal's most legendary bands: DIO.

Told through gripping anecdotes and candid interviews conducted with the author over the decades, "Dio: The Unholy Scriptures" unveils the untold stories behind the DIO band's timeless anthems, revealing the passion, perseverance, and sheer audacity that defined the band’s unparalleled sound and style.

Formed in 1982 by iconic vocalist Ronnie James Dio after departing from BLACK SABBATH, DIO emerged as a pioneering force in the heavy metal scene. The band, initially comprising Dio, guitarist Vivian Campbell, bassist Jimmy Bain, and drummer Vinny Appice, released their debut album, "Holy Diver", in 1983, which quickly became a classic, featuring anthems like "Rainbow In The Dark", "Don't Talk To Strangers" and the triumphant title track.

Throughout the 1980s, DIO continued to solidify their status as one of metal's premier acts with albums like "The Last In Line" (1984) and "Sacred Heart" (1985),characterized by Dio's powerful vocals, Campbell's virtuosic guitar work and epic songwriting.

Despite lineup changes, including the departure of Campbell and Bain, DIO's momentum remained strong into the 1990s with albums like "Lock Up The Wolves" (1990) and "Strange Highways" (1993).

From epic stage performances to backstage dramas, experience the full spectrum of DIO's rollercoaster ride through the annals of rock history, from the formation of the band through to Ronnie's death in 2010.

"Dio: The Unholy Scriptures" celebrates the enduring legacy of Ronnie James Dio's namesake band, ensuring that their thunderous legacy reverberates through the ages.

Ronnie James Dio passed away of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67.

Dio was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer, who was recording and touring with BLACK SABBATH offshoot HEAVEN & HELL prior to his illness, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made what is now his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.

Dio's autobiography, titled "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", was released in July 2021 via Permuted Press.

Co-written with British music journalist Mick Wall and Dio's widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio, "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography" debuted at No. 12 on Publishers Weekly's Hard Cover/Non-Fiction Best Sellers in its first week of release.

Popoff has penned approximately 115 books on hard rock, heavy metal, classic rock, prog, punk and record collecting.