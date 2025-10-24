UNRULY CHILD/Ex-KING KOBRA Singer MARCIE FREE Dead At 71

Marcie Free, best known as the lead singer of KING KOBRA, SIGNAL and UNRULY CHILD, has died at the age of 71.

Marcie's death was confirmed by UNRULY CHILD drummer Jay Schellen, who wrote on his Facebook page: "I just couldn't find the words last night when I heard the news that my loving friend and bandmate in UNRULY CHILD Marcie Free has passed. This is heartbreaking.

"Bruce [Gowdy, guitar], Guy [Allison, keyboards], Larry [Antonino, bass] all of which I hold dear as family are shattered for the loss of our Marcie. We began UC together in 1992 and continued our friendship and music making throughout these years to this day.

"Marcie was a marvel to behold. A voice that had no limits and no equal, a truly singular talent and one of the most open and beautiful souls I have ever known.

"I'm gutted and can't say much more.

"To my bandmates, Bruce, Guy, Larry, I love you guys, love to you too Marcie, you always were an Angel, now you have your wings."

Marcie, who was previously known as Mark Free, contributed lead vocals to the first two KING KOBRA albums, "Ready To Strike" and "Thrill Of A Lifetime", before leaving the band in 1986. Free later released two albums with the band SIGNAL, "Loud & Clear" (1989) and "Signal Live" (2000),as well as two solo records, "Long Way From Love" as Mark Free in 1993 and "Tormented" as Marcie Free in 1996.

According to Wikipedia, Free came out as a trans woman in November 1993. Free experienced gender dysphoria prior to her transition and changed her name to Marcie Michelle Free. Free stated that prior to her transition, she struggled with self-harm ideation and that transitioning was a "[decision] between life and death," but "very rewarding," and that "[if she] would've continued [her] life as Mark [she] would have died for sure."

After Free came out as transgender, her career suffered and "[her] whole musical world quickly fell apart," and she cited her post-transition career struggles as one reason for the temporary dissolution of UNRULY CHILD. Free also stated that people in the music industry with whom she had prior connections shunned her after her transition.

After disbanding around 1993, UNRULY CHILD reunited to produce a new album for Frontiers in 2010, with subsequent releases following in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020.