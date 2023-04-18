URIAH HEEP Shares 'Golden Light' Music Video

British hard rock legends URIAH HEEP have released the official music video for the song "Golden Light". The track is taken from the band's 25th studio album, "Chaos & Colour", which was released on January 27 via Silver Lining Music.

"Golden Light" is a smorgasbord of soaring melodies, robust rhythm, luscious guitar lines, and brims with spiritual optimism.

Comments URIAH HEEP guitarist Mick Box: "We've always had positive energy in everything we do. It's always good over evil no matter where we look at it. That's what we're like as people, which is why it's always been a big part of HEEP to have that positivity.

"'Golden Light' is a typical melodic HEEP rock song," continues Box. "It explains that in this troubled world, there is a guardian angel shining down a light, to guide us through these difficult times. 'Appy days!"

"Chaos & Colour" is an album which bristles with explosive classic rock guitars, supreme harmonies, and HEEP's famously generous keyboard foundation. It is, unsurprisingly, an album that found its extra thrust during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was as bizarre for URIAH HEEP as it was for humanity in general.

"The album title reflects that we were in chaotic times with being locked down, tours being cancelled, businesses folding, and all the chaos that was thrown into the world," explained Box, "and as far as I could see it, the only color people had was through music. It helped so many people get through those difficult years, using that strength and power which music has, to make those bad times not quite so bad."

There were still the looming specter of protocols and rules to follow in the middle of 2021, as the world tried to find its feet. HEEP slowly found their way into Chapel Studios in London during the summer of 2021 as restrictions were tentatively lifted, working once again with Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, COREY TAYLOR, BLACK STAR RIDERS).

"Jay was completely on board with what we are trying to achieve in the studio," said Box. "We're a band that has a fantastic heritage and to carry on that tradition it was vitally important that the band recorded in the studio all playing at the same time. Jay understood that and he pulled out the best of us as a band, as well as individual players, while getting us some amazing sounds."

Led by Box, it is no surprise that themes of light, love and, ultimately, positivity are constant through the album eleven tracks. "One Nation, One Sun" is a journey of soaring balladic contemplation, "Fly Like An Eagle" takes the listener on a journey of meditation, while "Closer To Your Dreams" is a battle cry for all rockers to get out there and do it, with Shaw imploring that "So many have tried but slipped away/Now it's time for you to have your say." During the entire album, Bernie Shaw's timeless vocals sit expertly beside the band's phenomenal artistry, rounding out exceptional performances throughout.

Produced by Ruston and engineered by Pieter Rietkerk, "Chaos & Colour" is a superb album of quality hard rock from the pioneers of the genre who continue to create top class material. Old fans will be reinvigorated whilst new fans will surely find "Chaos & Colour" an exceptional discovery.