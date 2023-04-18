JETHRO TULL Announces 'The Seven Decades' Summer/Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

Legendary rock band JETHRO TULL has announced "The Seven Decades" tour. Led by Ian Anderson, the concert will feature a rich collection of the best-known JETHRO TULL repertoire from 1968 to date. Fans will recognize the key songs from various albums — songs which put JETHRO TULL and Ian Anderson on the map during these seven decades. "The Seven Decades" tour will hit the U.S. from August through November, with stops in Indianapolis, San Diego, Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Albany and more.

Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. local, with various presales starting Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

Tour dates:

Aug. 18 - Ravinia Festival - Highland Park, IL

Aug. 19 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

Aug. 20 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

Aug. 22 - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend - Cincinnati, OH

Aug. 24 - Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA

Sep. 26 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA

Sep. 27 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Sep. 29 - Thunder Valley Casino Resort – The Venue at Thunder Valley - Lincoln, CA

Sep. 30 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA

Oct. 01 - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Ruth Finley Person Theater - Santa Rosa, CA

Oct. 27 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton, NH

Oct. 28 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

Oct. 29 – Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

Nov. 01 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

Nov. 02 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

Nov. 04 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY

JETHRO TULL will release its 23rd studio album, "RökFlöte", on April 21 via InsideOut Music. Following 2022's "The Zealot Gene", the group's first LP in two decades, Anderson and his bandmates are returning with a 12-track record based on the characters and roles of some of the principal gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the "RökFlöte" — rock flute — which JETHRO TULL has made iconic.

"RökFlöte" will be available on several different formats, including two limited deluxe formats that include bonus demo material, extensive liner notes and a Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, alternative stereo mixes by Bruce Soord (THE PINEAPPLE THIEF),as well as a bonus track and in-depth interview with Anderson. The album will also be available digitally in the spatial audio formats Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 RA.

Ian explained the album's title and theme in more detail: "The title of this offering went through a little change or two along the way. I started with the idea of a predominantly instrumental album for rock flute — as in rock music. When the subject material of the album presented itself, I was drawn to the term Ragnarök from Norse mythology — their version of apocalyptic end times or Biblical Armageddon. The 'final showdown' scenario is ubiquitous and inherent in Hinduism, Christianity and Islam, for example. Ragnarök translates as 'destiny of the Gods', the rök part meaning destiny, course, direction. With umlaut firmly in place, courtesy of the Germanic origins of Old Norse, Flute became Flöte in keeping with the spelling. With me so far? I just can't miss the glorious opportunity for a good and legitimate umlaut."

"The Zealot Gene", released in January 2022, was JETHRO TULL's 22nd studio album and it garnered critical acclaim across the board. Reaching No. 9 in the U.K. album charts, a feat the band hadn't reached since 1972, it also debuted at No. 4 in Germany, No. 3 in Switzerland, No. 5 in Austria, No. 8 in Finland, as well as top 10 in the U.S. album charts, Current Album charts and Rock Album charts.

With more than 30 albums to their credit and sales totaling more than 50 million, JETHRO TULL are one of the most successful rock bands of all-time with a catalog that contains classics that still resonate today. Led by Anderson, TULL continue to tour throughout the world, entertaining audiences of all ages.

The band consists of:

Ian Anderson - Concert and Alto flutes, Flute d'Amour, Irish whistle and vocals

David Goodier - Bass

John O'Hara - Piano, keyboards and Hammond Organ

Scott Hammond - Drums

Joe Parrish-James - Electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin