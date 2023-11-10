VAN HALEN's 'Jump' Featured In Christmas Commercial From U.K. Branch Of McDonald's

VAN HALEN's classic song "Jump" is featured in a Christmas commercial from the U.K. branch of McDonald's. Directed by Shannon Murphy, the 90-second spot from advertising agency Leo Burnett UK invites the nation to ask friends, family and co-workers "Fancy A McDonald's Christmas?"

The commercial, which shows communities from across the U.K. and Ireland — from the cast of a school nativity play to a group in fancy dress on a Christmas pilgrimage to the darts — uniting to head to the Golden Arches, will debut during the ad break of "The Voice" on ITV and "Terminator: Dark Fate" on Channel 4 on November 11, and the same day on cinema. It will also run ahead of "Love Actually" 20th-anniversary screenings, one of the U.K.'s best-loved Christmas films.

Michelle Graham-Clare, SVP and CMO at McDonald's U.K. and Ireland, said: "Celebrating the iconicity of a knowing look, an unspoken communication to signify the all-consuming craving for a Big Mac is something we've proudly celebrated all year… we hope to raise many smiles — and eyebrows — once again."

James Millers and Andrew Long, creative partners at Leo Burnett UK, said: "The beginning of 2023 saw us turn a simple raise of the of eyebrows into an invitation to Maccies. So, what better way to finish the year than bringing this iconic action back for Christmas? This feel-good campaign hopes to spread some joy, by celebrating all of those important moments of release during the festive period."

The lead track from VAN HALEN's "1984" album, "Jump" is the band's biggest hit, having reached the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for five weeks. The track was ranked No. 15 on VH1's "100 Greatest Songs Of The 1980s." The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum also listed it as one of the "500 Songs That Shaped Rock And Roll" and its music video was nominated for three MTV VMAs at the time, along with winning "Best Stage Performance."