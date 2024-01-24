  • facebook
VAN HALEN's 'Live: Right Here, Right Now' To Be Made Available On 180-Gram 4LP Black Vinyl Next Month

January 24, 2024

VAN HALEN's first live album, 1993's double-platinum "Live: Right Here, Right Now", will be made available on 180-gram 4LP black vinyl on February 23.

Recorded in May 1992 as the band was wrapping up their massive world tour in the support of their classic, triple-platinum album "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge", the collection finds singer Sammy Hagar, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, drummer Alex Van Halen and bassist Michael Anthony firing on all cylinders and delivering over two hours of VAN HALEN's signature hits.

The collection has all 24 songs from the original CD release, plus three additional live recordings, including "The Dream Is Over" and "Eagles Fly" and "Mine All Mine". All tracks from the original live album were recently remastered from the 5150 studio master tapes by Bernie Grundman, who also cut the lacquers, with audio overseen by the band's longtime engineer Donn Landee.

This album captures a Sammy-era live set in its prime, when songs like "Poundcake", "Right Now" and "Runaround" were huge radio and MTV hits.

Enjoy fantastic live versions of "Dreams", "Finish What Ya Started" and "Why Can't This Be Love" as well as unique versions of Sammy singing "Panama", "You Really Got Me", "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" and "Jump" and his own "Eagles Fly" and "Give To Live". It also features the bandmembers' individual solo spots, including the 11:37 guitar solo that has Edward running through his instrumental highlights including "316", "Cathedral" and "Eruption". Yet more gems are a VAN HALEN-ized "One Way To Rock" and a crowd-pleasing cover of THE WHO's "Won't Get Fooled Again" with Eddie playing the keyboard part on guitar.

Pre-order at the Van Halen Store.

Track listing:

LP1: Side A

01. Poundcake
02. Judgment Day
03. When It's Love
04. Spanked

LP1: Side B

01. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love
02. In 'N' Out
03. Dreams
04. Man On A Mission

LP2: Side C

01. Ultra Bass
02. Pleasure Dome / Drum Solo
03. Panama

LP2: Side D

01. Love Walks In
02. Runaround
03. Right Now
04. One Way To Rock

LP3: Side E

01. Why Can't This Be Love
02. Give To Live
03. Finish What Ya Started
04. Best Of Both Worlds

LP3: Side F

01. 316
02. You Really Got Me / Cabo Wabo

LP4: Side G

01. Won't Get Fooled Again
02. Jump
03. Top Of The World

LP4: Side H [Bonus Tracks]

01. The Dream Is Over
02. Eagles Fly
03. Mine All Mine

