VENDED Feat. COREY TAYLOR's And SHAWN CRAHAN's Sons: Debut Album Announced

VENDED, the band fronted by Griffin Taylor, the 21-year-old son of SLIPKNOT singer Corey Taylor, will release its self-titled debut album on September 20.

Since VENDED's inception in 2018, the band came out swinging with singles replete with relentless energy and unparalleled ferocity that lit a firestorm of excitement. Now, the five-piece is ready to unleash a level of fury unseen in modern metal. This band gives no fucks; just pure unrestrained mayhem.

Today, VENDED reveals the details of the forthcoming record arriving in the midst of their North American tour dates with SLIPKNOT and KNOCKED LOOSE and subsequent headline run with WRISTMEETRAZOR and LIE.

Commenting on their debut full-length, Griffin says: "There’s a level of aggression and emotion that's missing from music right now, and we aim to fill that void on this album. It represents everything that VENDED are about. 'Fuck your ignorance, just grab ahold of it.' You're either with us or against us. VENDED is a unit aimed at world domination, and this album is the first step. Welcome to VENDED."

VENDED's LP was produced by Chris Collier (KORN) and features 13 rage-fueled tracks, including previously released singles "Am I The Only One", "The Far Side" and "Nihilism", that restores some faith in the metal scene.

"Vended" track listing:

01. Intro

02. Paint The Skin

03. The Far Side

04. Am I The Only One

05. Going Up

06. Nihilism

07. Pitiful

08. Serenity

09. Disparager

10. Where The Honesty Lies

11. Ones'...

12. Downfall

13. As We Know It

VENDED's lineup is completed by Simon Crahan (son of SLIPKNOT percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan) on drums, Connor Grodzicki on rhythm guitar, Jeremiah Pugh on bass and Cole Espeland on lead guitar.

In an interview with Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3, Corey spoke about Griffin's work with VENDED, saying: "I cannot tell you how proud I am of that boy. And, of course, being a typical Taylor, on one hand I'm super proud of him, but I still can't get him to clean anything, dude; he's just such a nightmare.

"The funny thing is you and I were talking the day after he was born. And I keep going back to that night, going, 'What's he gonna be? Who's he gonna be in life?' And now [21] years later, , and he is this crazy metal pirate, just like I was," Corey continued. "And I'm just, like, 'Oh, I failed as a father. What did I do?' I kept trying to push him to be anything other than what I do. And, yeah, dude, he's crushing.

"I've heard the new stuff that he just recorded with [producer] Chris Collier, and it is so good," Corey added. "VENDED, their new stuff is so rad. Not only Griffin, man, but Simon's [Crahan] drumming sounds incredible. All of the guys — Cole [Espeland] and Grod [Connor Grodzicki] sound great [on guitar]. The guitars have just gone above and beyond. J.J.'s [Jeremiah Pugh] crushing it on bass. I'm really, really proud of those guys, man. And then to be able to watch my boy get out there and just be himself and crush. It's so easy for him, and it just makes me angry. Because he's got all the great stuff that I never had when I was… He can wear anything. It's just criminal. I'm just, like, 'You don't know how good you've got it, kid. The carbs haven't caught you yet.'"

VENDED's five-track debut EP, "What Is It / Kill It", arrived at DSPs in November 2021. The collection was recorded with Griffin Landa of THE ACACIA STRAIN. The two singles bookended VENDED's first U.S. headline tour, after which the band went on to open the day's proceedings at the huge Knotfest Los Angeles show at the Banc Of California Stadium, playing alongside SLIPKNOT, BRING ME THE HORIZON, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333, CODE ORANGE and CHERRY BOMBS.

Formed in February of 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa, VENDED had its first mainstream exposure in 2020 when they performed as part of Knotfest.com's virtual "Pulse Of The Maggots" festival.

VENDED played its first headlining show in March 2020 at the iconic local club Vaudeville Mews in Des Moines, Iowa.

Griffin, who looks a lot like his father, previously showcased his skills when he joined Corey onstage during STONE SOUR shows in 2017 and 2018. He's also played cover tunes with Simon Crahan, while Clown's daughter Alexandria Crahan-Conway has snapped some of VENDED's previous press pics.

Photo credit: @ras_visual