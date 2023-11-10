  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

VENOM INC. Parts Ways With Drummer JERAMIE KLING

November 10, 2023

Drummer Jeramie Kling has announced his departure from VENOM INC. after a five-year run with the band.

Kling, who is also a member of INHUMAN CONDITION, previously sat out VENOM INC.'s 2022 summer festival appearances at Alcatraz festival in Belgium and Bloodstock Open Air festival in the U.K. He was replaced at those shows by legendary British extreme metal drummer Nick Barker.

On Wednesday (November 8),Kling released the following statement via social media: "I have decided to part ways with VENOM INC. due to logistical reasons.

"This has been an incredible journey that has taken me around the world! I have seen countries I had never been too, met wonderful friends and had a blast doing it! I am proud of what we created on 'There's Only Black' as well as the countless shows we have played over the years.

"Very special thanks to all of the VENOM fans that have accepted and welcomed me into the legacy. I will forever cherish your support."

When one person noted in the comments that the Florida-based Kling was "a little far from the rest of the band" — referring to guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn, who lives in Portugal, and bassist/vocalist Tony Dolan, who lives in the U.K. — Jeramie responded: "I didn't mind the traveling."

Back in 2018, VENOM INC. recruited Kling to fill in for Anthony "Abaddon" Bray on a European tour while Abaddon stayed home to spend time with his newborn daughter.

Kling made his recording debut with VENOM INC. on the band's sophomore album, the aforementioned "There's Only Black", which was released in September 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records. The follow-up to 2017's "Avé" marked the second recording under the name VENOM INC., while Dunn and Dolan have a long history as recording artists together in VENOM, M:PIRE OF EVIL and Mantas solo projects.

VENOM INC. is not to be confused with the Conrad "Cronos" Lant-fronted version of VENOM, which is continuing to tour and make albums under the VENOM moniker. Joining Cronos in that group are Rage (a.k.a. Stuart Dixon) on guitar and Danté (a.k.a. Danny Needham) on drums.

Posted by Jeramie Kling on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Find more on Venom inc.
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).