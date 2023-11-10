VENOM INC. Parts Ways With Drummer JERAMIE KLING

Drummer Jeramie Kling has announced his departure from VENOM INC. after a five-year run with the band.

Kling, who is also a member of INHUMAN CONDITION, previously sat out VENOM INC.'s 2022 summer festival appearances at Alcatraz festival in Belgium and Bloodstock Open Air festival in the U.K. He was replaced at those shows by legendary British extreme metal drummer Nick Barker.

On Wednesday (November 8),Kling released the following statement via social media: "I have decided to part ways with VENOM INC. due to logistical reasons.

"This has been an incredible journey that has taken me around the world! I have seen countries I had never been too, met wonderful friends and had a blast doing it! I am proud of what we created on 'There's Only Black' as well as the countless shows we have played over the years.

"Very special thanks to all of the VENOM fans that have accepted and welcomed me into the legacy. I will forever cherish your support."

When one person noted in the comments that the Florida-based Kling was "a little far from the rest of the band" — referring to guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn, who lives in Portugal, and bassist/vocalist Tony Dolan, who lives in the U.K. — Jeramie responded: "I didn't mind the traveling."

Back in 2018, VENOM INC. recruited Kling to fill in for Anthony "Abaddon" Bray on a European tour while Abaddon stayed home to spend time with his newborn daughter.

Kling made his recording debut with VENOM INC. on the band's sophomore album, the aforementioned "There's Only Black", which was released in September 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records. The follow-up to 2017's "Avé" marked the second recording under the name VENOM INC., while Dunn and Dolan have a long history as recording artists together in VENOM, M:PIRE OF EVIL and Mantas solo projects.

VENOM INC. is not to be confused with the Conrad "Cronos" Lant-fronted version of VENOM, which is continuing to tour and make albums under the VENOM moniker. Joining Cronos in that group are Rage (a.k.a. Stuart Dixon) on guitar and Danté (a.k.a. Danny Needham) on drums.