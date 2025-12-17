VENUS 5 Returns With New Album 'March Of The Venus 5'

VENUS 5, the all-female European pop-metal sensation comprised of Karmen Klinc (Slovenia),Jelena Milovanovic (Serbia),Tezzi Persson (Sweden, singer of HELL IN THE CLUB),Greta Di Iacovo (a.k.a. Herma, Italy, singer of SICK N' BEAUTIFUL) and Erina Seitllari (Albania),will release its second studio album, titled "March Of The Venus 5", on March 20, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

To give a taste of what's coming, they unleash today the first powerful single "Like A Witch", along with an official video, available below.

Jelena commented: "Prepare to be bewitched!", while Herma described the track as "girl power at its best".

"There's a hypnotic pull in 'Like A Witch', a blend of mystery, rhythm, and feminine fire that you feel instantly", added Erina.

Uniting five distinctive voices from across the European continent, VENUS 5 pushes its sound to new heights on "March Of The Venus 5", embracing a more traditional metal direction while retaining the massive hooks and glossy production that defined the band's debut.

Once again produced by Aldo Lonobile (SECRET SPHERE),with songwriting contributions from Jake E. (ex-AMARANTHE, CYHRA),the album showcases a more mature, riff-driven approach, rich with symphonic and electronic elements, layered vocal harmonies, and explosive choruses tailor-made for fans of WITHIN TEMPTATION, AMARANTHE and modern European metal.

Erina stated: "This album feels like a storm made of fire and velvet! Wild, electric, and impossible to hold. Every track carries that spellbinding feminine force, the kind that rises, glows, and refuses to be tamed".

Karmen added: "The new VENUS 5 album is crafted with all the qualities needed for every listener to discover something that resonates. Within it lie unexpected sonic delights, powerful and surprising, that we cannot wait to unveil and let reach the ears of our audience."

With performances at several major festivals already under their belts, VENUS 5 are now gearing up to return to the stage in support of the new album — ready to prove that their power is just as undeniable live as it is in the studio.

"March Of The Venus 5" track listing:

01. March Of The Venus 5

02. Like A Witch

03. Far Away

04. Set Me Free

05. Stereotypes

06. Surrender

07. Satelite

08. Invincible

09. Winter On My Skin

10. Take It From The Start

11. The Other Shore

Recording lineup:

Karmen Klinc - Vocals

Herma - Vocals

Jelena Milovanovic - Vocals

Tezzi Persson - Vocals

Erina Seitllari - Vocals

Andrea Buratto - Bass

Gabriele Robotti - Guitars

Antonio Agate - Keys

Marco Lazzarini - Drums

Aldo Lonobile - Additional guitars

Serena Torti - Additional Vocals

Photo credit: Arianna Ceccarelli - Kinorama Studio