VICIOUS RUMORS Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour With RAVEN

January 8, 2024

U.S. metal veterans VICIOUS RUMORS have announced a co-headlining North American tour with RAVEN from March 22 to May 4, 2024. The two bands have shared the stage many times over the years. However, this will be the first time these old-school metal pioneers join forces on tour.

To celebrate VICIOUS RUMORS' 45th anniversary, the band will perform its critically acclaimed first album, "Soldiers Of The Night", in its entirety for the first time in North America. A brand new studio album is also in the works, and the band will return to Europe in June where they will play at the Sweden Rock Festival with more headlining shows planned for Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

VICIOUS RUMORS "Soldiers Of The Night Live Across America" tour with RAVEN:

March 22 - Cape Coral, FL @ Nice Guys
March 23 - Panama City, FL @ Mosey's
March 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall
March 29 - Austin, TX @ Lost Well
March 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Fitzgerald's
April 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Whiskey a Go Go
April 03 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
April 05 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
April 06 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
April 07 - Seattle, WA @ Substation
April 08 - Boise, ID @ Shredder
April 09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High
April 11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
April 13 - Lincoln, NE @ Cosmic Eye
April 14 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies
April 18 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
April 20 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck
April 22 - Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro
April 23 - Quebec City, QC @ La Source de la Martiniere
April 24 - Montréal, QC @ Piranha Bar
April 25 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
April 26 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy
April 27 - New Hope, PA @ John & Peter's
April 30 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
May 04 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Piper's Club

VICIOUS RUMORS was rejoined by singer Brian Allen last July following the latest departure of Ronny Munroe. According to the band, Ronny quit the group by text, citing "medical reasons" for his exit.

Brian previously appeared on two VICIOUS RUMORS studio albums, along with one live album and a live DVD.

In addition to Allen, VICIOUS RUMORS' current lineup includes founding guitarist Geoff Thorpe and drummer Larry Howe, guitarist Gunnar Dügrey, who joined the band eight years ago, and Swedish bassist Robin Utbult, who has been with the group since 2019.

Thorpe formed VICIOUS RUMORS in 1979. The 63-year-old musician told The Press Democrat in a 2023 interview that there have been more than 40 different members in the band since its inception

"One good thing about all of the members is that we have a very good relationship with almost all of them," Thorpe said. "When I need someone to fill in, I've got a lot of people I can call on."

VICIOUS RUMORS has released 17 albums, including three LPs recorded for Atlantic Records in 1990 and 1991, which were reissued as a box set titled "Vicious Rumors: The Atlantic Years" in September 2022.

