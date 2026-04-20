VICIOUS RUMORS Drummer LARRY HOWE Blames 'Cancel Culture' For His Exit: 'The Music Industry Is Saturated With Leftist Ideologues Who Capitulate To Globalism'

VICIOUS RUMORS' longtime drummer Larry Howe has blamed "cancel culture" for his exit from the band.

Two months ago, the veteran U.S. power metallers announced that Howe would be departing VICIOUS RUMORS due to his "personal political ambitions" and "extreme views", which had caused various promoters to cancel VICIOUS RUMORS gigs. At the time, VICIOUS RUMORS said that Larry would "honor the band's commitment to the U.S. leg of 'The Devil's Asylum' tour", which launched in late February and ran through March 28.

On April 7, VICIOUS RUMORS released a follow-up statement saying that they had, "as a band, risen above today's toxic political environment that has destroyed relationships, businesses, and bands", insisting that "Larry Howe has chosen the music over everything else", and vowing to hit the road in Europe this spring, "with Larry on drums and vocals", focusing on VICIOUS RUMORS' "47-year history and leaving political division behind."

On April 16, after more concert cancelations followed, Howe officially announced his departure from VICIOUS RUMORS, writing on his Facebook page: "CANCEL CULTURE WINS AGAIN. I WILL NO LONGER BE DRUMMING FOR VICIOUS RUMORS (for the foreseeable future). THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER."

He added: "It's not the other band guys who are brainwashed… please don't accuse them!! my heart goes out to them and I'm sorry this is affecting them. It's just the music industry is saturated with leftist ideologues who capitulate to globalism and I can't be a part of that! The cat is out of the bag for me!"

In a separate statement on VICIOUS RUMORS' Facebook page, the band wrote: "Larry Howe has announced he's stepping down from VICIOUS RUMORS. We tried to save our musical bond but all we got in return was canceled shows, lost tours and a fight we had nothing to do with. After paying such a high price over one individual person's views we accept his resignation. Although we made some timeless albums, it's time to get back to the music. The European 'Asylum' tour, May 9th - June 20, is 100% confirmed. We welcome a new chapter, a new drummer starting tomorrow!"

Howe, who joined VICIOUS RUMORS in 1985, previously referred to himself as a "rock 'n' roll patriot" in his Instagram bio and added: "God bless America, the best country ever.!"

When VICIOUS RUMORS first announced two weeks ago that Howe would still be part of the band's spring 2026 European tour, they explained: "The band is performing at the highest level after the five-week U.S. tour, and Larry is a big part of that. Our fans deserve to see this lineup — they are what matter most to VR, bottom line.

"Everyone has the right to express an opinion. Unfortunately, in today's environment, entertainers expressing political opinions can divide the audience and hurt the band in the long run. Please remember, it's called 'the music business' for a reason.

"We don't choose sides when it comes to VR, because our music is for everyone — and all are welcome. Our purpose is to entertain everyone who attends, period. That's exactly what we're going to do.

"Thank you to all the fans who made the U.S. run such a fantastic experience. We can't wait to get started again across the pond. So let's get back to having fun and celebrating heavy metal!"

VICIOUS RUMORS' latest album, "The Devil's Asylum", was released in August 2025 worldwide (except Japan) through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digipak, LP version, download and stream.

VICIOUS RUMORS guitarist and leader Geoff Thorpe formed the band in 1979. He told The Press Democrat in a 2023 interview that there have been more than 40 different members in the band since its inception.

"One good thing about all of the members is that we have a very good relationship with almost all of them," Thorpe said. "When I need someone to fill in, I've got a lot of people I can call on."

VICIOUS RUMORS has released more than a dozen albums, including three LPs recorded for Atlantic Records in 1990 and 1991, which were reissued as a box set titled "Vicious Rumors: The Atlantic Years" in September 2022.

CANCEL CULTURE WINS AGAIN . I WILL NO LONGER BE DRUMMING FOR VICIOUS RUMORS (for the foreseeable future ) THANK YOU FOR... Posted by Larry Howe on Thursday, April 16, 2026