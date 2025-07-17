VICIOUS RUMORS Guitarist GEOFF THORPE Breaks Shoulder; U.S. Tour Postponed

VICIOUS RUMORS guitarist and leader Geoff Thorpe suffered a serious accident in Cham, Germany after the band's recent European tour. Walking back to the band apartment in total darkness, Geoff fell and severely broke his right shoulder.

Geoff said: " I couldn't see a thing, it was so dark. There was no light... just a black night. Next thing I knew I was on the ground. I don't even know what I tripped over. After about 10 minutes, Chalice [VICIOUS RUMORS singer Brian Betterton] heard me calling for help. The guys helped me so much and Peter Lehan, our amazing guitar tech, called an ambulance and stood by me the whole time. I broke my right shoulder badly enough to require surgery with a long rehabilitation time."

Geoff is now recovering, and as a result, VICIOUS RUMORS' U.S. tour originally set to take place between August 20 and September 21, 2025, will be rescheduled to 2026.

VICIOUS RUMORS' new album, "The Devil's Asylum", will be released on August 29, 2025 worldwide (except Japan) through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digipak, LP version, download and stream.

Joining Thorpe in VICIOUS RUMORS' current lineup are original member Larry Howe on drums and vocals, with longtime bassist Robin Utbult, who has been with the group since 2019, completing the core foundation of VR. After the songs for "The Devil's Asylum" were written, the addition of two new members has made the band chemistry rise to a new level. There's vocalist Brian "Chalice" Betterton and the second new member guitarist Denver Cooper, who — like Chalice — hails from Cape Coral in Florida.

The first single and video for the song "Bloodbath" was made available in May. The track was described in a press release as "a raw speed metal attack with melodic vocals and thrashy guitar riffs which perfectly combines the group's irresistible heaviness with speed and catchiness."

Thorpe formed VICIOUS RUMORS in 1979. He told The Press Democrat in a 2023 interview that there have been more than 40 different members in the band since its inception.

"One good thing about all of the members is that we have a very good relationship with almost all of them," Thorpe said. "When I need someone to fill in, I've got a lot of people I can call on."

VICIOUS RUMORS has released 17 albums, including three LPs recorded for Atlantic Records in 1990 and 1991, which were reissued as a box set titled "Vicious Rumors: The Atlantic Years" in September 2022.