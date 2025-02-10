VINCE NEIL Not On Plane Involved In Deadly Crash; Girlfriend Survives

**Update**: MÖTLEY CRÜE has released the following statement: "Earlier today a private plane owned by Vince Neil was involved in a crash near Scottsdale, AZ. The pilot was tragically killed; the co-pilot and other passengers were taken to local hospitals. Vince was not on the plane. Vince's girlfriend and her friend suffered injuries, albeit not life threatening. While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families of both the pilot who lost his life and the passengers who suffered injuries.

"MÖTLEY CRÜE will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot - stand by for an announcement very soon."

The original article follows below.

A private jet owned by MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman Vince Neil crashed into a parked plane after landing at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona Monday afternoon. One person died in the incident and three others were injured — two were in critical condition — and were taken to metro Phoenix hospitals.

Neil "was NOT on the plane that crashed in Scottsdale, although it was his plane," a spokesperson for Neil told Arizona-based AZFamily news anchor Derek Staahl, who shared the news on X.

"Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today," Neil's lawyer told AZFamily Monday evening.

According to TMZ, Vince's girlfriend Rain, who was traveling on the jet, survived. Sources close to the situation told the site Rain and her friend Ashley were on the plane and are in the hospital. Rain reportedly broke five ribs, and the dogs the women were traveling with survived the tragic incident as well.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m., shutting down the runway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a "Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp." Airport officials say it appears the left main landing gear failed as it was landing, resulting in the collision.

Video obtained by ABC15 Arizona, seen below, shows the moment of impact as it skirts through the runway.

Scottsdale mayor Lisa Borowsky provided the following statement on the incident: "Today, Scottsdale sadly experienced an aircraft accident at our airport. Based on the information provided thus far, it appears at least one person is dead after two jets collided on the runway at Scottsdale Airport.

"The accident happened just before 3 p.m. when a Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing, according to information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration."

The owner of the plane is registered to Chromed In Hollywood, which is known to be owned by Neil, according to incorporation papers from the Wyoming Secretary of State.

