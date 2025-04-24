PRIMAL FEAR Shares 'Far Away' Single From Upcoming 'Domination' Album

German power metal veterans PRIMAL FEAR will release their new album, "Domination", on September 5 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

To celebrate this announcement, the lead single "Far Away" has officially landed on streaming platforms worldwide. Packed with all the signature elements of a classic PRIMAL FEAR anthem — soaring melodies, thunderous drums and bass, and a blistering twin-guitar solo — the track also carries a powerful sense of yearning, brought to life by Ralf Scheepers's unmistakable vocals. Filmed at Dennis Ward's Kangaroo Studios in Karlsdorf-Neuthard, Germany, where the "Domination" recording sessions took place in late 2024, "Far Away" is also available now as a performance-style music video on YouTube.

Scheepers explains the meaning behind the single: "It's an expression of faith and trust, no matter where or what. We all know this feeling of missing someone so much, not being able to see or hear him/her every day — especially as musicians whilst touring."

Going strong for nearly three decades, PRIMAL FEAR was founded and is still led by Mat Sinner (bass, vocals) and Ralf Scheepers (vocals),who have never let down their global fanbase. Relentless and constantly pushing their limits, PRIMAL FEAR ensure that no two albums ever sound the same. After "Code Red" (2023) hit some of the highest chart positions of their career, expectations for the next release were higher than ever. Now joined by Italian/Cuban sensation Thalìa Bellazecca (ANGUS MCSIX, ex-FROZEN CROWN) on guitar and André Hilgers (AXXIS, RAGE, SILENT FORCE, SINNER, BONFIRE) on drums, the quintet was more than up for the challenge. And as "Domination" makes clear, no obstacle is too great for PRIMAL FEAR's powerhouse songwriting trio — Sinner, Scheepers and Swedish guitarist Magnus Karlsson, who also rejoins the band's live lineup after several years away.

From the hard-hitting opener "The Hunter" and first single "Far Away" to the uplifting mid-tempo anthem "Tears Of Fire" and the epic ballad "Eden" — featuring a guest appearance by AD INFINITUM's Melissa Bonny — "Domination" delivers on all fronts. Add in neck-breakers like "Scream" and "Crossfire", and the reflective, string-and-piano-driven closer "A Tune I Won't Forget", and it's clear: PRIMAL FEAR aren't here to reclaim the crown — they're here to prove they've never left the throne of heavy/power metal royalty.

"Domination" was recorded in autumn 2024, produced by Mat Sinner and co-produced by Ralf Scheepers as well as Magnus Karlsson. Rounded off by multiple PRIMAL FEAR mixing/mastering engineer Jacob Hansen at his own studios in Denmark, the album artwork was designed by Death.Milk.Designs.

"Domination" track listing:

01. The Hunter

02. Destroyer

03. Far Away

04. I Am The Primal Fear

05. Tears Of Fire

06. Heroes And Gods

07. Hallucinations

08. Eden (feat. Melissa Bonny of AD INFINITUM)

09. Scream

10. The Dead Don't Die

11. Crossfire

12. March Boy March

13. A Tune I Won't Forget

Bonus track (physical only, excluding jewel case CD)

14. Bridges Will Burn

Warming up at five select summer festivals, PRIMAL FEAR will return to the live front with its longest European tour since 2018. Reigning Phoenix Music labelmates ELEINE have been confirmed as special guests.

In August 2024, guitarists Alex Beyrodt and Tom Naumann, drummer Michael Ehré and bassist Alex Jansen announced their departures from PRIMAL FEAR, writing in a statement: "Dear fans and friends of PRIMAL FEAR, we unfortunately have to inform you today that Alex Beyrodt, Tom Naumann, Michael Ehré and Alex Jansen, who helped us on bass for the last two years, are no longer part of the band PRIMAL FEAR. Triggered by decisions within the band that we do not agree with, this step was anything but easy for us to take. We would like to make it clear that despite the differences of opinion, there was no argument or bad blood.

"We would like to thank you for the time we spent together, the numerous albums, the tours, shows and festivals that have taken us around the world together, and of course for the love of the fans. We wish Mat and Ralf all the best for the future!"

Formed by Sinner in 1997 as an outlet for Scheepers (who had left GAMMA RAY and was a rumored candidate for the then-open JUDAS PRIEST vocal spot, but was considering early retirement from metal),PRIMAL FEAR has emerged as one of the most consistent European metal bands, rarely straying from its core PRIEST-styled power metal sound.

PRIMAL FEAR 2025 is:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Thalìa Bellazecca - guitars

André Hilgers - drums

Photo credit: Heiko Roith