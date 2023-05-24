VINNIE VINCENT Introduces His New Singer SCOTT BOARD At 'Judgment Day' Listening Party In Nashville

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent says that his VINNIE VINCENT INVASION album "Judgment Day (Guitarmageddon Pt. I)" could finally arrive before the end of the year.

The 70-year-old musician, whose real name is Vincent John Cusano, made the comment after holding a listening party for "Judgment Day (Guitarmageddon Pt. I)" on May 19 and May 20 at Starstruck Entertainment Studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans who paid $500 got to hear "Judgment Day" — which features vocals by Robert Fleischman, who also sang on VINNIE VINCENT INVASION's self-titled 1986 debut — and take part in a jam with Vincent. Vinnie also introduced his new singer, Scott Board, with whom he performed at the Nashville event.

In a social media post (see below),Vinnie wrote: "Man, that was a happy proud moment for me. Three years in the making..with blistering performances by my friend Rob Fleishman and yours truly. It felt like VVI #1 all over again. Its not a record for the 50 year old crowd tho... unless you're 25 at heart. Lol.

"There's one more studio tweak session I need to complete in raising the vocal levels a bit on all the songs and then off to the record plant to press," he added. "Expect 6 months at least for vinyl production. But my moment of happiness was jammin it out with my new singer Scott Board in our first studio shredd performance on some of my favorite songs."

Back in May 2021, Vincent spoke to The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn about his plans to finally release some of his previously unheard music that was recorded over the course of the last three decades. He said: "This is my crowning moment of joy that I've been waiting for many, many, many years, just to be able to say to everybody in truth and reality, but we are finally mixing the two-inch masters that I finally have control over my two-inch tape masters of all of my songs. And we're gonna be releasing new Vinnie Vincent music on vinyl. And the artwork is great. We're finished with almost all of the artwork. And yes, the 'Guitarmageddon' album is in the process of being mixed right now. We just finished mixing the new 'Euphoria' tracks that no one's ever heard. And it's pretty phenomental."

He continued: "I would have to say in all good conscience and honesty that I'm very impressed with what I'm hearing, and I'm blown away. And I'm finally able to say it's a new era of Vinnie Vincent music being released. And I'm so proud to be able to say that. And as things start to open up and there are tours again, you can bet that I'll be out there."

"Euphoria" was Vinnie's 1996 EP, released on Vincent's own Metaluna label. The purpose of the EP was to preview material for an album called "Guitarmageddon", which had never materialized.

Vincent — who was a member of KISS when the band publicly "unmasked" in 1983 — made several public appearances in 2018 after spending the past two decades out of the public eye.

In 1983, KISS wrote and released "Lick It Up" — their first album without makeup — a recording on which Vincent co-wrote eight of 10 songs, including the title track, which remains a staple of the group's live performances to this day.

Despite the album's success, Vincent was fired by KISS after the "Lick It Up" touring cycle came to an end, allegedly due to a dispute over both the terms of his employment contract with the band and royalties. From there, Vincent founded VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, which recorded two albums.

In 1992, Vincent re-teamed with Simmons and Stanley to write three songs for their acclaimed album "Revenge", including the record's first two singles, "Unholy" and "I Just Wanna". Their relationship quickly soured once again, however. Four years later, Vincent released a solo EP, the aforementioned "Euphoria", which featured vocals by former VVI singer Fleischman and included material from sessions recorded around 1990. Soon after that, Vincent vanished from the public eye and remained off the grid for more than two decades.

In November 2019, KISS manager Doc McGhee claimed that all former members of the group have been contacted about possibly taking part in the band's last-ever tour.

Prior to the "End Of The Road" launch, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons weren't very enthusiastic about the prospect of an onstage collaboration with Vinnie Vincent. "Now Vinnie, that's one exception, and for so many reasons," Stanley told Guitar World. "I would say that's not someone who I want to celebrate."

Simmons also chimed in, explaining that "it's worth stating that Vinnie has sued the band and lost 14 times. I'm not here to cast any aspersions. He's a talented guy. That's why he was in the band. But would I depend on him to get up onstage and do anything? Never. … Can he come to the shows? Of course! Anybody can. But onstage? Never."

In April 2018, Vincent joined Simmons at the KISS bassist/vocalist's "Vault" event in Nashville, Tennessee. He later said in an interview that he felt that got "a cold reception" and was "treated very indifferently" by Gene at the event.

From the VINNIE VINCENT'S EUPHORIA Vinnie Vincent Legion FB Pages:

Boys Are Gonna Rock🤟 Posted by Scott Board on Tuesday, May 23, 2023