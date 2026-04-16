VISION DIVINE Shares Music Video For '18 (It Feels Like Heaven)' From Upcoming 'A Clockwork Reverie' EP

Italian power/progressive metal band VISION DIVINE will release a new EP, "A Clockwork Reverie", on May 22 through Scarlet Records.

After the comeback of acclaimed frontman Michele Luppi (former WHITESNAKE backing vocalist and keyboardist) and keyboard wizard Oleg Smirnoff, this new VISION DIVINE release marks a return to the iconic sound that made the band a reference point in the progressive and power metal scene, while embracing the modern edge and production of their most recent works.

A powerful blend of melody, technique, and emotion, "A Clockwork Reverie" captures the essence of VISION DIVINE's classic identity reimagined with renewed energy and contemporary attitude. It's not just a tribute to their legacy — it's a bold reaffirmation of who they are today.

"A Clockwork Reverie" was produced by Olaf Thorsen and Michele Luppi, mixed by Simone Mularoni and Michele Luppi at Domination Studio (WIND ROSE, TWILIGHT FORCE, Michael Romeo) and mastered by Michele Luppi at MiLu's RockLab II. The cover and artwork were created by Augusto Silva.

VISION DIVINE has released a music video for "18 (It Feels Like Heaven)", the first single from "A Clockwork Reverie". Check it out below.

"A Clockwork Reverie" track listing:

01. Sator Rotas

02. A Clockwork Reverie

03. 18 (It Feels Like Heaven)

04. Andromeda

05. Identities (2026 version)

06. God Is Dead (2026 version)

07. The 25th Hour (2026 version)

Total running time: 34:02

VISION DIVINE 2026 is:

Michele Luppi - vocals

Olaf Thorsen - guitar

Oleg Smirnoff - keyboards

Andrea "Tower" Torricini - bass

Matt Peruzzi - drums

Photo by Michael Gardenia