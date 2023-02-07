VOIVOD Announces '40 Years Of Morgöth Tales' May 2023 U.S. Tour With IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT

Fresh off their Juno Award nomination for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" for 2022's "Synchro Anarchy" (after having won the same award for 2018's "The Wake"),Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators VOIVOD have announced their return to the USA with a run of shows this spring. Featuring IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT as support, this trek will be part one of VOIVOD's "40 Years Of Morgöth Tales" tour; additionally, the band is currently wrapping up a special studio project release titled "Morgöth Tales" to coincide with the anniversary, which will be revealed in detail soon.

VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin comments: "We are excited to hit the road in the USA in May, with the avant-garde metal band IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT. Snake [vocalist Denis Bélanger] was a guest vocalist on their track 'Maximalist Scream', and this tour should take us on a great experimental musical journey. Come join us!!"

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT's Zachary Ezrin (vocals, guitar) adds: "VOIVOD is a group that has helped shape the landscape of our dissonant world, and we are most excited and honored to play these shows with them."

VOIVOD's "40 Years of Morgöth Tales" tour dates with IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT:

May 09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

May 10 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 *

May 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

May 12 - New York, NY @ The Bowery

May 13 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

May 14 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

May 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

May 17 - Tampa, FL @ Floridian

May 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

May 19 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

May 20 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 21 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It

* No IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT

Before "40 Years of Morgöth Tales" part one, VOIVOD will make select appearances across the U.K. and Netherlands in April; then, the group will return to Europe in May for a tour with TESTAMENT and EXODUS, with festivals to follow in the summer.

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

VOIVOD released a new EP, "Ultraman", last November via Century Media Records. The effort features a highly original tribute to the "Ultraman" TV series theme as well as previously unreleased bonus live cuts, available both as a 12-inch vinyl EP or as a digital EP.

VOIVOD's 15th studio album, "Synchro Anarchy", was released in February 2022 via Century Media Records. The follow-up to 2018's "The Wake" was produced by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio and features cover artwork created by drummer Michel Langevin (a.k.a. Away).

Photo by Catherine Deslauriers