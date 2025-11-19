VOIVOD: New Prototype Trailer for 'Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior' Official Video Game Released

The universe of VOIVOD expands beyond music. Chaosmonger Studio, in close collaboration with the legendary Canadian metal band, has unveiled the Prototype Trailer V2 for "Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior", the first official video game inspired by VOIVOD's distinctive blend of sci-fi, metal, and surrealism.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, which reached 265% of its funding goal, "The Nuclear Warrior" has moved into full production. The new trailer showcases the game's evolving world: a desolate, post-apocalyptic landscape where mechanical ruins meet cosmic horror, brought to life through hand-crafted pixel art and an original soundtrack shaped by VOIVOD's unmistakable sound.

"Our goal is to make a game that feels like stepping inside a VOIVOD album cover," says Nicola Piovesan, the game's director and founder of Chaosmonger Studio. "This new trailer captures the atmosphere and energy that define the band's universe. It's both a tribute and a continuation of their legacy."

As with every VOIVOD project, the band's members remain central to the process. Drummer Michel Langevin (Away) contributes art direction and visual design; guitarist Daniel Mongrain (Chewy) oversees the adaptation of VOIVOD's music into the game's retro soundscape; vocalist Denis Bélanger (Snake) voices the protagonist; and bassist Dominic Laroche (Rocky) provides gameplay feedback.

The result is a unique creative synthesis: a metal-infused interactive experience where music, art, and storytelling merge into a single audiovisual vision. Combining classic run-and-gun gameplay with exploration and atmosphere, "Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior" invites players to embody the Voivod himself — a mutant warrior guided by his disembodied mind, Nothingface — on a journey through twisted dimensions inspired by the band's albums and mythos.

"Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior" is currently in active development for PC and consoles (Playstation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox). Fans can watch the new trailer, wishlist the game on Steam, and follow its progress on social media, toward a release in 2026.

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

VOIVOD's long-awaited official documentary, "We Are Connected", received its world premiere in July 2024 at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec. Canada.

VOIVOD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Morgöth Tales", which was released in July 2023 via Century Media, The Orchard and Sony Music.

The band's 2022 release, "Synchro Anarchy", garnered significant acclaim, winning the 2023 Juno Award for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Album" in Canada.

Once more recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio, mastered by Maor Appelbaum and produced by VOIVOD, "Morgöth Tales" includes fresh studio re-recordings by the band's current lineup of nine especially selected, not-so-obvious picks from the band's hyper-classy and extremely diverse back catalogue (between 1984 and 2003) as well as a brand-new song and the album's title track, "Morgöth Tales".

Photo credit: Catherine Deslauriers