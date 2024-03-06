VOIVOD's Long-Awaited Official Documentary 'We Are Connected' To Premiere At Festivals This Summer

Canadian prog-metal stalwarts VOIVOD have launched a new Kickstarter campaign to help them finance their official documentary film.

From unlikely origins in northern Québec at the height of the Cold War, VOIVOD's post-apocalyptic sci-fi aesthetic fueled by a youthful obsession with their instruments took them from underground success to sharing tours and stages with IRON MAIDEN, RUSH and METALLICA. There were, of course, high and lows throughout those 40 years, from major-label support and Billboard recognition to seismic lineup changes and an event many critics claimed to be the end of VOIVOD: the death of co-founding guitarist and composer Dennis "Piggy" D'Amour.

VOIVOD has joined forces with metal film director Felipe Belalcázar to make the band's official documentary, "We Are Connected".

VOIVOD states: "Our latest Kickstarter campaign is aimed at bringing the epic story of VOIVOD to the big screen with a theatrical cut set to premiere at festivals and events this summer. Thanks to your unwavering support, we've finished filming and editing, and now, we're diving deep into post-production to create a masterpiece worthy of Voivodians across the globe.

"But that's not all – as a token of our gratitude, we're offering limited-run, premium T-shirts, each featuring unique artwork by the legendary Away, in collaboration with Felipe.

- Chewy's Shirt: A rare ink drawing from 'The Outer Limits' era in 1993, previously unseen and now brought to life.

- Snake and Rocky's Shirt: A 2002 ink masterpiece featured in the booklet of the self-titled 2003 album.

- Away's Shirt: The iconic Mercury symbol, inked in 1997 for the 'Phobos' booklet.

"By backing our campaign, you're not just helping us cross the finish line for the documentary; you're securing a piece of VOIVOD lore for yourself. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to wear your VOIVOD pride and be a part of music history."

Belalcázar has a proven record of delivering quality productions to millions of metal fans around the world, most recently the critically acclaimed Chuck Schuldiner documentary "Death By Metal".

VOIVOD is currently on the road in North America with PRONG.

VOIVOD is touring in support of its latest album, "Morgoth Tales", which was released via Century Media, The Orchard and Sony Music.

The band's 2022 release, "Synchro Anarchy", garnered significant acclaim, winning the 2023 Juno Award for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Album" in Canada.

Once more recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio, mastered by Maor Appelbaum and produced by VOIVOD, "Morgöth Tales" includes fresh studio re-recordings by the band's current lineup of nine especially selected, not-so-obvious picks from the band's hyper-classy and extremely diverse back catalogue (between 1984 and 2003) as well as a brand-new song and the album's title track, "Morgöth Tales".

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

