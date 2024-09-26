  • facebook
VOIVOD's MICHEL 'AWAY' LANGEVIN Collaborates With ABOVE THE VOID On 'Altered Horizons: A Visual Experiment' Book

September 26, 2024

VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin has collaborated with the artificial intelligence (A.I.) video production company Above The Void on a new book called "Altered Horizons: A Visual Experiment".

This project is an experiment in blending traditional Away sketches with advanced digital tools, aiming to explore new creative possibilities while respecting artistic integrity.

About the book: Have you heard the legend of the Arachnix? Or the tale of the descent of Krayet? Have you ever wandered among the Colossi of Tentaculon? Or gazed upon Xanthe's Sentinels?

These fantastical worlds, and countless others, began as intricate sketches drawn by Langevin. What started as simple lines on paper have now been brought to life through a daring experiment with digital tools, transforming his visionary art into immersive realities. Each image was reimagined in ways never before conceived, combining the timelessness of hand-drawn sketches with the limitless possibilities of modern technology.

This project aims to push the boundaries of what is possible in the digital age, forging new connections between tradition and innovation while paying homage to artistic creation's rich and storied legacy. It is not just a tribute to creativity but a celebration of the ever-evolving relationship between human imagination and the tools that bring these visions to life.

"Altered Horizons" also includes an introduction by Langevin and the creative process behind the creation of the stories and illustrations.

Langevin is the drummer and a founding member of the influential Canadian metal band VOIVOD. Known for his innovative drumming style, Langevin has been central to the band's progressive sound since its formation in 1983. In addition to his music, Langevin is also a talented visual artist responsible for VOIVOD's distinctive sci-fi-inspired album covers and artwork, which have become iconic within the metal community. His unique blend of cyberpunk aesthetics and dystopian themes has greatly contributed to the band's identity, making him both a musical and artistic force.

Above The Void from Montreal, Canada is a creative force blending A.I.-generated video production with cutting-edge technology. Founded in 2022, the project has produced various visually innovative works for major names in the music scene, including collaborations with bands like VOIVOD, SAXON and QUEENSRŸCHE. Above The Void focuses on pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling through the latest creative technologies while maintaining a strong commitment to ethical practices in art, ensuring that all work respects intellectual property and promotes originality.

"Altered Horizons: A Visual Experiment" will be released on November 8, 2024 and can be pre-ordered at this location.

