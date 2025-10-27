VOLBEAT Scores Record-Setting Twelfth No. 1 On Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart With 'Time Will Heal'

VOLBEAT's latest single, "Time Will Heal", is the band's twelfth No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream chart.

The Danish rock and rollers still hold the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart by an artist based outside of North America.

The new milestone follows "By A Monster's Hand", which topped the chart for three weeks earlier this year and marked VOLBEAT's eleventh No. 1 single. For those keeping score at home, VOLBEAT set the record back in March 2020 with "Die To Live" (featuring CLUTCH's Neil Fallon),which was their eighth No. 1.

VOLBEAT singer and guitarist Michael Poulsen stated about "Time Will Heal": "Musically, it's one of those songs, I'll say, that's also a signature VOLBEAT song when it comes to the more pop-rock songs from VOLBEAT. But yeah, lyrically, we are talking about struggling a little bit with life where I think we all know the feeling — suddenly we wake up and we don't know why we feel bad. Why is this day so terrible? Nothing had happened yet. It's a feeling. It's like getting the wrong leg out of the bed. But with life experience, we just know that's part of life. You will have days where you don't feel good and suddenly it's like turning on a switch and the light is there. Where there's darkness, there will be light. So it's something where I'm trying to keep a balance in the lyric where you have to accept the bad days just as much as you have to accept the good ones. And while you are in the bad ones, just tell yourself constantly it might get better in two minutes or tomorrow or the day after that everything's gonna be all right. So the message in that is we all have those days where everything feels wrong and going against you, but tomorrow's gonna be another day. And it's very much about appreciating just waking up, being alive. Appreciate what you've got."

"Time Will Heal" and "By A Monster's Hand" are both taken from VOLBEAT's ninth album, "God Of Angels Trust", which arrived on June 6.

After a successful U.S. headline tour, VOLBEAT remains on the road, headlining Europe through the end of the year.

VOLBEAT has risen from the clubs of Denmark to some of the biggest stages in the world, collecting more than 145 gold and platinum certifications along the way. The band has also accumulated 18 Top 10 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, including twelve No. 1s — the most of any band based outside of North America. They have received multiple awards across the globe and received a Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for "Room 24" (featuring King Diamond). Their ninth album, "God Of Angels Trust", was released on June 6 and features the No. 2 hits "By A Monster's Hand" and "Time Will Heal", along with fan favorites "Demonic Depression" and "In The Barn Of The Goat Giving Birth To Satan's Spawn In A Dying World Of Doom".

VOLBEAT, consisting of Poulsen, drummer Jon Larsen, bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen, and joined by lead guitarist Flemming C. Lund while on tour, is currently on the third leg of "The Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide", trekking across Europe.