VOLBEAT's JON LARSEN Says ROB CAGGIANO's Departure Hasn't Affected Band's Musical Direction And Personal Dynamics

In a new interview with United Rock Nations, drummer Jon Larsen of Danish rock and rollers VOLBEAT was asked how the 2023 departure of guitarist Rob Caggiano affected the musical direction of the band's upcoming ninth studio album, "God Of Angels Trust", and the personal dynamics within the group. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, for the musical direction, it didn't affect anything. More or less everything was made by Michael [Poulsen, VOLBEAT guitarist/vocalist] anyway. [As for the dynamics within the band], it really hasn't changed that much. Because you've gotta remember, Rob is based in the U.S., so he would only be here [in Denmark] for a certain amount of time anyway. And when we were rehearsing the songs, even though Rob appears on them and did both rhythm and leads and whatever he would do, he wasn't really there for the longest part until we actually had the songs. And then Rob would usually come in and we would show him the songs or send the songs to him, and then he would add his part to it. So, it hasn't really affected that much anything. Obviously, [VOLBEAT's current touring and recording lead guitarist] Flemming [C. Lund] is a different guitar player than Rob was, and Flemming is a different personality. But I will say, and that's no disrespect to Rob or anything, but Flemming is Danish, and we have a very, very strange, sick sense of humor within the band. We love to pick on each other. Even now as an adult, we still pick on each other. And Rob being an American, the American humor is just different. And I think even now, sometimes he had trouble understanding what we were doing and saying, even though, of course, we would speak English with him; that's obvious. But I think sometimes he actually hated that we were speaking Danish because he thought we were talking about him — which we weren't."

Asked if Flemming is a "permanent" member of VOLBEAT now, Jon said: "Right now, Flemming has committed himself to be touring with us for this year. So right now he's as much a member of the band as anybody else. But he's not 'permanent permanent', so to speak. But Flemming was kind enough to help us out on the tours that we did in '23. He also did, of course, the two [IRON] MAIDEN shows with us [last December], and he has committed himself to be touring with us for this year. So right now, yes, Flemming is a member of the band."

Caggiano's exit from VOLBEAT was officially announced on June 5, 2023.

On June 12, 2023, Rob — who played on VOLBEAT's last four studio albums: 2013's "Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies", 2016's "Seal the Deal & Let's Boogie", 2019's "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" and 2021's "Servant Of The Mind" — issued a statement in which he said he was "extremely proud of everything" he and how now-former bandmates "accomplished together over the last 10 years."

As for why his time with VOLBEAT had come to an end, Rob said: "Sometimes relationships simply run their course. Sometimes certain obstacles, people or circumstances get in the way of the greater good. Sometimes people change and priorities shift. Sometimes it's unavoidable. We had a very special undeniable magic together as a band. It's not something that comes around too often in this life and it's not something to be taken lightly. I certainly do not. However, while this is really a very emotional time for me I'm also extremely excited about what lies ahead in the future. Lots of exciting things happening right now. I really couldn't be more fired up!!"

"God Of Angels Trust" will arrive on June 6 via VOLBEAT's longtime label Vertigo/Universal.

Earlier this month, Larsen told Brazil's A Rádio Rock about the making of the LP: " We were told that we were not supposed to go on the road last year, in '24, at all. And in the beginning we were a bit, like, 'Well, what's the meaning behind that? Because we're always touring, we're always playing somewhere.' And our management said, 'No, you're not [touring] this year.' 'Okay. So are we supposed to take a break or whatever?' And they said, 'Well, you can do whatever you want. You are just not gonna tour.' So I was, like, 'All right. Let's do an album instead.' And Michael had throat surgery a couple of times, so he wasn't really able to sing anyway for live performances because he had to take care of his voice, but, of course, he could write music. So he basically said, 'Let's see what we can come up with.' And within — I think it was within two months or something, we actually had the 10 songs that are now on the album… He was actually going on tour with his other band ASINHELL in the summer of '24, so he said, 'Well, let's see if we can get the songs ready. Then I'm gonna go on tour and you guys can go on vacation or whatever you wanna do. And when I come back, let's go through the songs, see if they work, and then just rehearse them so we can go in the studio in the fall of '24.' And he did, and we did, and so we did. And, yeah, those 10 songs came by really, really quick, actually. And we went into the studio — when was that oc? November, I think, of last year. I think it was November; I can't really remember now. And it took us, like, two and a half weeks. And then we were done. And it was, like, 'Okay, we're done. Then what?' And then we went to Brazil and did the two shows with IRON MAIDEN. And that was the end of '24, actually. And now the album is almost ready to come out. And right now we are still rehearsing, because we've got a tour that starts in two weeks, actually."

Asked what is different about "God Of Angels Trust" compared to VOLBEAT's previous efforts, Jon said: "Well, this one and actually the previous album, [2021's] 'Servant Of The Mind', kind of went the same way, but, yeah this feels more, yeah, a bit more like the old days, like we used to do, when the band was formed and we did those songs that ended up on basically, definitely on the first two albums. It was kind of a little bit going back to how we used to do it. Don't think too much about it — just plug in and play and basically see what happens. And I guess he was extremely inspired, not only probably by doing the ASINHELL thing, but just in general, because he had a constant flow of songs coming in. And like I said, yeah, it was a bit more spontaneous. And that was one of the ideas for this album, to keep it not only a bit like we used to do, but also a bit more spontaneous and get this sort of, you can say kind of a live feel to it. Not that it was recorded 'live live' as such, but one of the things we said to our producer was actually, 'Let's not overthink it. Let's just go in and play and basically see how it sounds. And if, let's say, one of the hits on the snare drum isn't exactly as loud as the other ones, if it sounds good, keep it. And that's a part of the spontaneous thing too. And the same thing for guitar and bass and all that stuff. It had a bit more of a live feeling to it."

In a press release announcing "God Of Angels Trust", Poulsen stated about the making of the effort: "In the past, I've taken a long time to write and obsessed over so many elements of the songs before finishing them. This time, I wanted to make a VOLBEAT record without thinking too much about it. Instead of following any kind of structure I said, 'Okay, there are no rules. I can do anything I want. I can start with a chorus or do songs that are just a bunch of verses stacked on top of each other. Anything goes.' That was freeing for me and made it exciting to write this album."

Poulsen started working on songs for the follow-up to "Servant Of The Mind" in the summer of 2024. VOLBEAT was taking a year-long break from touring to give Michael a chance to recover from throat surgery and to tour with his death metal band ASINHELL. Driven equally by his excitement to record a new VOLBEAT album and by his determination not to follow convention, Poulsen worked on songs for a mere three weeks with bandmates Jon and bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen. Amazingly, they worked on a new song at every rehearsal. Three weeks into the process, VOLBEAT had arranged half of "God Of Angels Trust". That's when Poulsen decided that having no rules meant he could follow his muse wherever it took him, and he veered off on a different path. He and the band still wrote and rehearsed two songs a week, but they started composing more familiar rock songs that drew from traditional elements.

The band entered the studio with their longtime producer Jacob Hansen in the fall of 2024. As with the songwriting, Poulsen wanted to work quickly and rely on instinct, so they just plugged in and started to play. To keep the music sounding urgent and immediate, VOLBEAT recorded live in the studio, playing as few takes as possible before moving from one song to the next.

When it came time to add lead guitar, there was no question that VOLBEAT would tap Lund, who currently tours with the band and worked with Michael in ASINHELL. A mere 13 days after they started working with Hansen, VOLBEAT were finished.

VOLBEAT will return to the road on the "Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide", beginning in June and running throughout 2025. The tour begins in June with a co-headline Canadian run with THREE DAYS GRACE and special guests WAGE WAR, which will be followed by headline treks in the U.S. with special guests HALESTORM and THE GHOST INSIDE, and Europe with special guests BUSH and WITCH FEVER, including a second show at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on September 20.

Photo credit: Brittany Bowman (courtesy of Atom Splitter PR + Republic/Universal)