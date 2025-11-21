VOLUMES Share Video For Left-Of-Center New Single 'Bad Habit'

15 years into their career, VOLUMES have weathered ups, downs, time, trends, and everything else life could throw at them only to come out stronger on the other side. Against all odds, a devout audience has ridden shotgun and grown with them every step of the way, waiting for this moment.

The Los Angeles quartet — Michael Barr (vocals),Raad Soudani (bass),Myke Terry (vocals) and Nick Ursich (drums) — recently announced their fifth album, titled "Mirror Touch". It will be released digitally on December 12 via longtime label Fearless Records. The physical album will arrive on February 27 of next year.

Today, VOLUMES have shared the video for "Bad Habit".

Here, VOLUMES take a stunning sonic left turn. While the track has the guitar girth and grit that is familiar to loyal VOLUMES fans, the band leans into its melodic sensibilities and synths, trading its usual heavy dose of screams for fully clean verses and choruses. The result is a gorgeous and unexpected alt metal song that will turn heads — both new and old.

"'Bad Habit' is a song about identifying that habits that are deemed bad for you or unhealthy are sometimes the only thing getting you through life," shares Barr. "Is there a balance that can be achieved? Typically, no."

"Mirror Touch" track listing:

01. Sidewinder

02. Bottom Dollar

03. Bad Habit

04. California

05. Adrenaline

06. Stitch

07. S.O.A.P.

08. Dream

09. Worth It

10. Suffer On (feat. Black Sheep Wall)

Through a decade and a half, VOLUMES' quiet impact has been felt, with over 167 million streams in the U.S. alone, widespread acclaim, and sold-out shows. They've carved out their own corner of heavy music with an inimitable hybrid of head-crushing polyrhythmic prog-spiked metal, hardcore spirit, and unbridled attitude. They have assuredly leveled up over the course of albums such as "Via" (2011),"No Sleep" (2014),"Different Animals" (2017) and "Happier?" (2021). Kerrang! hailed the latter as "an album that gives a nod to the band's past while still bringing in new ideas." Meanwhile, the group shared stages on tour with everyone from ICE NINE KILLS and BORN OF OSIRIS to DANCE GAVIN DANCE and COUNTERPARTS. The Los Angeles group continues to fortify a full-on sensory assault with thick riffing, chilling soundscapes, and the venomous bite of its incomparable two-headed vocal hydra.

Photo credit: Lindsey Byrnes