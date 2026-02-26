VOMITORY Announces 'In Death Throes' Album, Shares 'For Gore And Country' Single

Swedish death metallers VOMITORY will release their new album, "In Death Throes", on April 10 via Metal Blade Records.

In any serious conversation about death metal, VOMITORY's name is a must-mention. Formed in 1989, the band unleashed eight blistering albums between 1996 and 2011, cementing their status as genre titans before parting ways in 2013. However, their retirement was short-lived, as they returned to the stage in 2019 to mark their 30th anniversary. Now, three years after the release of their critically acclaimed 2023 comeback album "All Heads Are Gonna Roll", VOMITORY are back with their latest beast, "In Death Throes".

The band didn't miss a beat in getting back to writing. According to drummer Tobias Gustafsson, while the unmistakable VOMITORY sound remains, the new album cranks up the intensity.

"'In Death Throes' picks up where 'All Heads Are Gonna Roll' left off, but we've turned the intensity up a notch," Tobias says. "[New guitarist] Christian [Fredriksson] quickly found his place and even contributed music to four killer tracks. These additions bring a bit of diversity to our sound without straying too far from the formula."

Recording took place across multiple studios in late 2025. Drums and vocals were recorded at Leon Music Studios in Karlstad, Sweden, with producer Rikard Löfgren, who previously worked on "Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize", "Carnage Euphoria" and "Opus Mortis VIII", handling the engineering. Guitars and bass were tracked at Goff Studios in Karlstad, with Christian Fredriksson taking the reins as the engineer. For mixing and mastering, the band once again turned to Lawrence Mackrory (PARADISE LOST, BLOODBATH, LIK) at Rorysound Studios in Uppsala, Sweden, who delivered a crushing, heavy sound that still manages to breathe.

As with "All Heads Are Gonna Roll", the album artwork was handled by Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design (EVERGREY, SUFFOCATION, THE CROWN),while Seiya Ogino of Ogino Design handled the layout. The result is an album that's as ferocious as it is visually stunning.

In advance of the record's release, today VOMITORY unleashes first single, "For Gore And Country".

Gustafsson states: "'For Gore And Country' charges forward relentlessly just like the rotting hordes in the lyrics do. Starting off with a classic VOMITORY grind, then diving headfirst into a total headbanging party, to then take off again into grind and D-beat turmoil. Oh wait! Another headbanging party towards the end of the song! For gore and country, we endure!"

"In Death Throes" track listing:

01. Rapture In Rupture

02. For Gore And Country

03. Forever Scorned

04. Wrath Unbound

05. In Death Throes

06. Cataclysmic Fleshfront

07. Two And A Half Men

08. Erased In Red

09. The Zombie War General

10. Oblivion Protocol

VOMITORY is:

Erik Rundqvist - vocals/bass

Urban Gustafsson - guitar

Christian Fredriksson - lead guitar

Tobias Gustafsson - drums

Photo by Marcus Svensson