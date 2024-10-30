  • facebook
W.A.S.P. 'Museum' Makes Its Debut As Part of 'Album ONE Alive' Tour VIP Experience

October 30, 2024

W.A.S.P. kicked off its fall 2024 North American tour, dubbed "Album ONE Alive", on October 26 at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album. To celebrate this classic metal LP, W.A.S.P. is, for the first time in 40 years, playing the entire effort from top to bottom, start to finish, on the "Album ONE Alive" tour. Support on the trek is coming from ARMORED SAINT.

Once again, W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless is offering a intimate VIP experience before each show. Not only do fans get photos with Blackie, autographs, a autographed laminate, guitar picks and a very special question-and-answer session with Blackie... now fans also get to experience for the very first time the W.A.S.P. museum that is exclusive to the VIP experience at each show. The museum contains a variety of items taken directly from the W.A.S.P. storage lockers. Fans can see the original W.A.S.P. sign, Blackie's head from the first stage, a Raw Meat box, his bass, his Raiders guitar, the "Blind In Texas" guitar, his clothes from the "Blind In Texas" and "Wild Child" videos, gold and platinum records, magazines, posters from iconic shows, the "F*ck Like A Beast" codpiece, a surprise gold record and clock, and more. This is addition to getting a photo with Elvis, Blackie's legendary mic stand.

VIP tickets can be purchased at this location.

An attendee named Scott said: "The VIP experience was top notch. I've only done a few over the years and this was far and away the best one. I liked the Q&A and how thoughtful and engaging Blackie was. Also, he was very meticulous in signing items in the best way possible."

Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by longtime drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.

The 39-city run will make stops across North America in Vancouver, British Columbia; Toronto, Ontario; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Dallas, Texas; New York City; Orlando, Florida; and more before wrapping up on Saturday, December 14 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

Because of the extensive back injuries Lawless suffered during the European leg of W.A.S.P.'s 40th-anniversary tour, the band's previously announced 2023 U.S. tour was canceled.

W.A.S.P.'s massive European leg of the 40th-anniversary world tour wrapped on May 18, 2023 in Sofia, Bulgaria at Universidada Sports Hall.

W.A.S.P. wrapped up its first U.S. tour in 10 years with a sold-out show on December 11, 2022 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. This marked the 18th sold-out shows for the U.S. tour, which kicked off in late October 2022. W.A.S.P.'s performances included the return of the band's classic song "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)", which hadn't been played live in over 15 years.

W.A.S.P.'s latest release was "ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol)", which came out in February 2018. It was a new version of the band's classic 1992 album "The Crimson Idol", which was re-recorded to accompany the movie of the same name to mark the 25th anniversary of the original LP's release. The re-recorded version also features four songs missing from the original album.

W.A.S.P.'s most recent studio album of all-new original material was 2015's "Golgotha".

