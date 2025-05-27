W.A.S.P.'s BLACKIE LAWLESS Hopes To Release His Autobiography In 2026

In a brand new interview with Eonmusic, W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless has said that new music is "on the back burner", but that his autobiography will surface soon. Lawless made his comments while speaking ahead of the shock rockers' 40th-anniversary "Album ONE Alive" tour, which hits Europe in June.

In the deep dive chat, the creative behind W.A.S.P. also talked about how grunge and Napster changed the face of music, how 1997's controversial "Kill Fuck Die" (also stylized as "Kill.Fuck.Die." and abbreviated as "KFD") album was one of the most creative periods of his career, and how follow-up "Helldorado" was the necessary detox to the darkness of its predecessor.

Speaking about the change in the musical landscape and how it affected the commercial success of "The Crimson Idol" (1992),Lawless said: " Well, the timing is everything, right? I remember from the time I started recording that record to the time I had done the promo and done, literally, two world tours to support it, I came home, and it was early '93, and I remember I picked up Billboard magazine, and I was looking at the Hot 100 singles, and in that list there was myself with 'Hold On To Your Heart', Sammy Hagar had a song, and MÖTLEY [CRÜE] had a song. The other 97 artists, I did not recognize one of the names, not a single one, and that stunned me because I thought there's been some sort of seismic shift that has happened in the time since I started making that record."

On how he now views the controversial "KFD", and his attempt to "out-[Marilyn] Manson Manson'; "I would say throughout the history of my career, that's the most creative record I've ever made. The imagery of that record is pretty remarkable. I can talk about it now as it's been so long, I can look at it with a more objective perspective, and I see it as if it was someone else; like some other artists that had done it, and I listened to it, and, like I said, I look at the lyrical imagery of it, and it's pretty it's pretty amazing. I mean, like I said, I think it's far and away the most creative record I was ever part of."

When Eonmusic interviewer Eamon O'Neill suggested follow-up "Helldorado" (1999) was seen in some quarters as an "overcorrection" and asked if it was a case of "damned if you do, damned if you don't", Blackie replied: "Well, you are correct in that sense. What you do is you make records that reflect who you are at the moment, and if you capture that. They're little snapshots in your life. So if the world sees it as an overcorrection, okay, fine, but you know, 'KFD' was a very, very dark record, and if that's what it takes to create that kind of artistry, I don't want to do it again, because to = have to go to that space and live there for the year that it takes to make that record? No, I don't want to go back there again. So 'Helldorado' was a rebellion, if you like, against what we had just gone through. It's like we don't want to go back to that place, we don't want to go back inside that pit, it's, like, "We're out. We're going to have a celebration.' And so that's really what 'Helldorado' was — it was a celebration of getting your freedom back, getting your life back..

On the possibility of new W.A.S.P. music, Blackie said: "Well, we were working on stuff a couple of years ago during COVID and then we did the European tour two years ago, and the whole thing happened where I broke my back. It was just one catastrophe after another, so the whole idea of recording at that point just got pushed way on the back burner, and we've been touring ever since. So yes, there are ideas rattling around, but you know, when you could suspect to see it, I really couldn't say."

It was then that he offered an update on his long-in-the-works autobiography, saying: "I'm working on a book too, so it's, like, you know, I've been kind of busy. It's about halfway done now, and I'm hoping [to put it out] sometime next year."

Back in October 2022, Lawless told Rockin' Metal Revival about the process of writing his autobiography: "When I sat down to start writing the book, it just poured out of me. And that was an interesting process, too, because, never having done that before, you always think of the… the first thing that comes to anybody's head is the things that stand out. But what I found that more than anything is it was a process of self-discovery, because if you look at any given event that may happen in your life that's significant — we all have those; those signposts that point us in one direction or another — it's one thing to write about it, but to get to the root of it, what you have to do is go back and do some real self-examination and say, 'Okay, what led me to this? And then what led me to that?' And so forth. And when you do that…

"It reminds me. I've heard stories of psychiatrists, when they tell people, if they've gone through something that's intense in their life or they've lost a loved one or something like that, write them a letter," he continued. "And I found that doing this is very much like that. Because I've never done the thing that the psychiatrists have said — fortunately, I've never been put in that position — but it reminded me of hearing what they were saying, because it ends up being a letter to yourself. And you discover some interesting stuff — the good, the bad, the ugly and all that. And it's quite a revealing process, because the person you are now is not the person you were when you were doing some of those idiotic things, or when something intense happened in your life that wasn't idiotic. But again, what led you from point A to point B to become that person, and you look back on it now and you go, 'Wow, look how I've changed.'

"Writing, whether it's lyrics or anything like that, you try to write them as multi-dimensional as you can because the listener, when they listen to it today, you want them in five years to be able to look at those same lyrics and see something totally different, because who they are in five years is not who they are right now," Lawless added. "So that's really what you're trying to do."

Lawless previously talked about his autobiography in May 2022 in an interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station. At the time, he said: "It's taken a whole lot longer than I thought it would, but it's been one of the most fun things I've ever done in my life. It's a tremendous amount of work because there's so many things, over the course of a lifetime, that you forget about, especially when you do what we do for a living. Anybody that does what we do, it's not like the average person out there where you go to work and you do your thing and you get into a routine. And there's nothing wrong with that; it's different.

"I've often said that I've already… because of the schedule and the way that any band has to do things — you're here today; you're somewhere else tomorrow — it's like you've already lived four or five of somebody else's lifetimes," he explained. "And because of the amount of intensity that goes into the same amount of space that everybody has. Twenty-four hours for somebody that does this is not the same as twenty-four hours for somebody that's in a routine. And it can get a little on the insane side.

"The first thing I did was interview everybody that I could think of and said, 'What are your memories of this?'" Blackie revealed. "So I got those. But then where I got the majority of it from was really going back in my own head. And the deeper I got into it, the more things I had totally forgotten about. Because, like I said, there's so many things that will happen in a given day that the only thing you remember is the most intense thing. But maybe the two or three other things that were just under it were just as intense, but you don't remember it. You remember being on the flight the time the guys got angry with a stewardess and stuffed her in the overhead bin, but you don't remember the two or three things that happened under that. That's a true story, by the way."

Asked what he has learned about himself from digging into his life while writing his book, Blackie said: "In the preface of the book, I write that this has been a process of discovery — both good and bad. I would say, after it's all said and done, that it's been far, far more good than bad, because what it's done for me, it's been like writing a script to a movie. And again, like I said, there's a lot of stuff you forget about. But also at the same time, what it does is it helps you connect the dots of your own life, of maybe things that you didn't really think about were connected, and you go back and you look at it and you go, 'This is as plain as the nose on my face. Why couldn't I have seen this before?' And there's been a number of incidences like that — just things that are personal that might not be something that you could share with anybody else, because it wouldn't make sense to them. But then again there may be things that are. So I'm hoping that when people read this, they'll see a lot of themselves in it."

As for whether fans can expect to see Blackie's book and a new W.A.S.P. album released simultaneously, Lawless said: "That was the plan to begin with, but the book is taking way much longer than I thought. We were talking about doing records and trying to get 'em right. Well, it's the same with this — I'm gonna do it once, and I want it to be right."

W.A.S.P. kicked off the North American leg of the "Album ONE Alive" tour on October 26, 2024 at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California. The 39-city run made stops across North America in Vancouver, British Columbia; Toronto, Ontario; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Dallas, Texas; New York City; Orlando, Florida; and more before wrapping up on December 14, 2024 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 30 and 19 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by longtime drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.

Because of the extensive back injuries Lawless suffered during the European leg of W.A.S.P.'s 40th-anniversary tour, the band's previously announced 2023 U.S. tour was canceled.

W.A.S.P.'s massive European leg of the 40th-anniversary world tour wrapped on May 18, 2023 in Sofia, Bulgaria at Universidada Sports Hall.

W.A.S.P. wrapped up its first U.S. tour in 10 years with a sold-out show on December 11, 2022 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. This marked the 18th sold-out shows for the U.S. tour, which kicked off in late October 2022. W.A.S.P.'s performances included the return of the band's classic song "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)", which hadn't been played live in over 15 years.

W.A.S.P.'s latest release was "ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol)", which came out in February 2018. It was a new version of the band's classic 1992 album "The Crimson Idol", which was re-recorded to accompany the movie of the same name to mark the 25th anniversary of the original LP's release. The re-recorded version also features four songs missing from the original album.

W.A.S.P.'s most recent studio album of all-new original material was 2015's "Golgotha".