W.A.S.P. To Perform Entire Debut Album On Fall 2024 Tour; DEATH ANGEL To Support

August 17, 2024, marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish, on their North American tour, dubbed "Album ONE Alive", this fall. Support on the trek will come from DEATH ANGEL and UNTO OTHERS.

Formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed "classic" album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says: "It was an angry record made by an angry band. It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time." This record became a central piece of the 1980s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.

Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.

Lawless and company will deliver the ultimate incredible spectacle, bringing W.A.S.P.'s most colorful history to life by performing this revered album in its entirety… ONE more time… ONE last time… Album ONE Alive!

The 39-city run kicks off on Saturday, October 26 in San Luis Obispo, California, making stops across North America in Vancouver, British Columbia; Toronto, Ontario; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Dallas, Texas; New York City; Orlando, Florida; and more before wrapping up on Saturday, December 14 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, May 30 at 11:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "HELLION" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. local.

W.A.S.P. will again offer fans VIP tickets that give fans a chance to meet Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs and take part in a very personal question-and-answer session with Blackie. VIP tickets can be purchased at waspnation.myshopify.com.

"Album ONE Alive" 2024 tour dates:

Oct. 26 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater*

Oct. 28 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 29 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Oct. 30 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Nov. 01 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre

Nov. 02 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 03 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Nov. 05 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 07 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Nov. 08 - St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

Nov. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 11 - Toronto, ON @ History

Nov. 13 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Nov. 14 - Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole

Nov. 15 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 16 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center

Nov. 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 19 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theater

Nov. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Nov. 21 - Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater

Nov. 22 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Nov. 23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Nov. 24 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Nov. 26 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 27 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Nov. 29 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

Nov. 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Dec. 01 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Dec. 03 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

Dec. 04 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

Dec. 06 - Albuquerque, NM @ REVEL

Dec. 07 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

Dec. 09 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

Dec. 10 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

Dec. 11 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Dec. 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield**

Dec. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium**

* No support acts

** DEATH ANGEL not performing

Last August, Blackie underwent a successful surgery to treat two herniated discs and a broken vertebra.

Because of the extensive back injuries Lawless suffered during the European leg of W.A.S.P.'s 40th-anniversary tour, the band's previously announced 2023 U.S. tour was canceled.

W.A.S.P.'s massive European leg of the 40th-anniversary world tour wrapped on May 18, 2023 in Sofia, Bulgaria at Universidada Sports Hall.

W.A.S.P. wrapped up its first U.S. tour in 10 years with a sold-out show on December 11, 2022 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. This marked the 18th sold-out shows for the U.S. tour, which kicked off in late October 2022. W.A.S.P.'s performances included the return of the band's classic song "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)", which hadn't been played live in over 15 years.

W.A.S.P.'s latest release was "ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol)", which came out in February 2018. It was a new version of the band's classic 1992 album "The Crimson Idol", which was re-recorded to accompany the movie of the same name to mark the 25th anniversary of the original LP's release. The re-recorded version also features four songs missing from the original album.

W.A.S.P.'s most recent studio album of all-new original material was 2015's "Golgotha".