W.A.S.P. To Perform Entire Debut Album On Spring/Summer 2025 European Tour

W.A.S.P. will perform its classic debut album in its entirety on the spring/summer 2025 European tour, dubbed "Album ONE Alive".

1984 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first LP. To celebrate this milestone, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom at headline shows across Europe. In addition, W.A.S.P. will appear at a number of European festivals, performing its greatest hits.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time at WASPnation.com.

W.A.S.P. is again offering fans VIP tickets that give fans a chance to meet W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs and take part in a very personal question-and-answer session with Blackie. VIP tickets can be purchased at waspnation.myshopify.com.

Headlining shows performing debut album in its entirety:

June 07 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

June 10 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

June 11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

June 12 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

June 13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

July 11 - Belgrade, Serbia - Hangar Luke

July 16 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

July 29 - Riddes, Switzerland - Salle de l'Abeille

July 30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

August 03 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

Festival shows performing "greatest hits":

June 06 - Mystic Festival - Poland

June 08 - Rock Hard Festival - Germany

June 14 - Into The Grave - Netherlands

July 10 - Area 53 Festival - Austria

July 12 - Midalidare Open Air - Bulgaria

July 14 - Rockwave Festival - Greece

July 18 - Sun And Thunder Festival - Spain

July 26 - Steelhouse Festival - Wales

August 01 - Skogsröjet Festival - Sweden

August 06 - Leyendas Del Rock Festival- Spain

August 08 - Alcatraz Festival - Belgium

W.A.S.P. kicked off the North American leg of the "Album ONE Alive" tour on October 26 at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by longtime drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.

The 39-city run is making stops across North America in Vancouver, British Columbia; Toronto, Ontario; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Dallas, Texas; New York City; Orlando, Florida; and more before wrapping up on Saturday, December 14 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

Because of the extensive back injuries Lawless suffered during the European leg of W.A.S.P.'s 40th-anniversary tour, the band's previously announced 2023 U.S. tour was canceled.

W.A.S.P.'s massive European leg of the 40th-anniversary world tour wrapped on May 18, 2023 in Sofia, Bulgaria at Universidada Sports Hall.

W.A.S.P. wrapped up its first U.S. tour in 10 years with a sold-out show on December 11, 2022 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. This marked the 18th sold-out shows for the U.S. tour, which kicked off in late October 2022. W.A.S.P.'s performances included the return of the band's classic song "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)", which hadn't been played live in over 15 years.

W.A.S.P.'s latest release was "ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol)", which came out in February 2018. It was a new version of the band's classic 1992 album "The Crimson Idol", which was re-recorded to accompany the movie of the same name to mark the 25th anniversary of the original LP's release. The re-recorded version also features four songs missing from the original album.

W.A.S.P.'s most recent studio album of all-new original material was 2015's "Golgotha".

During an appearance on a recent episode of "Talk Is Jericho", the podcast hosted by wrestling superstar and FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho, Lawless was asked if he was surprised by the fan response to W.A.S.P.'s first couple of U.S. tours in 10 years, starting with the fall 2022 trek and continuing with the ongoing 40th-anniversary tour. He said: "We didn't know what to expect, but we found over the years, if you invest in what you do, hopefully you'll get return on it. And what I mean by that is you make the best records you can make, but also when it comes time to do the tour, you've gotta spend the money. This is not a cheap show that we do out here. It's expensive. It's expensive to get built, it's expensive to start up. The weekly running costs, you don't wanna know about it. I mean, it's not cheap. I understand that in a lot of situations, a lot of artists aren't able to do that, and I understand that, but this is not a situation where we do fly dates. We just can't. It's too expensive of a production. And we hope that the fans recognize that when they see what we do, because we literally take a Broadway stage with us when we go. We have two different — well, three, if you wanna get technical — but we have two primary set changes you will see between the first half of the show and the second half of the show. And it's just like seeing any other Broadway production, if you would go to New York or something like that. So to set that stuff up on a daily basis, you've gotta have a lot of personnel, you've gotta spend the money to start with, so it's detailed, to say the least. But that's the way we used to do it, and to try to give people the best bang for the buck, I still think that that's the best way to do it."

He added: "Hey, nobody likes boring. Nobody likes normal. Let's do something out of the ordinary. Let's dare to stick our heads up above the crowd and say, 'Look at me.' We've made a living doing it."

Asked if that was his mindset was from day one back in 1984 when he first started writing the W.A.S.P. songs, Blackie said: "Actually, no. Not at all. I tell you the truth, you're talking about a band now that never had any intention of ever playing live. Because in L.A., we knew in those days, with the major labels, you did not get record deals by playing live; you got record deals by making a great demo tape. So what we did is we recorded three different versions of what would eventually become our first record. And the last version that we did, we sent 'em out to the majors. Six weeks went by and we didn't hear anything. And we had lived in L.A. long enough to know that at the six-week mark, if you hadn't heard anything, you weren't going to hear anything. So, we talked amongst ourselves and we thought, 'You know what? We think these songs are okay. Why don't we take 'em out and play 'em live and see what kind of reaction we get?' Then we started asking ourselves, 'Well, what do you wanna do? You wanna stand there and look at your shoe tops and get arrested for loitering?' We had a very dark sense of humor. We were going out to flat-out entertain ourselves, and we would think up ideas and just start giggling. It's, like, 'Okay, let's do this.' But you quickly discover, there's a line between something that's outrageous and something that's ridiculous. And that line sometimes gets blurred."

Blackie continued: "When I came up with the idea of the saw blades, one of the guys that worked for us in the crew, his dad had a metal shop, but it was also a woodworking shop — a huge, huge complex. And we would go in there, and he gave us the run of the place. We built anything we wanted. And I came from a construction background, 'cause my dad had a construction company. so I knew how to build stuff. So we built all the early props there. And one day somebody had changed one of the saw blades. There was a table saw that had a 12-inch saw blade on it. And he took it out and he propped it up in the window. He was gonna move it, but for expediency, he just set it in the window so he could get the new blade in place. And I'm looking at it in the windowsill and I just started laughing. And the crew guys asked me, 'What's so funny?' I said, 'I just had the most insane idea.' I said, 'This is either gonna be the greatest thing ever, or I'm gonna get laughed out of town.' So that's where that line, where you don't always know… We look back at it now and say, 'Well, why didn't you recognize that from the beginning?' Because sometimes you don't know until you test it on people, and we did that with all those early props. We didn't know what was gonna work and what didn't, and fortunately for us, most of it worked."