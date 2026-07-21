WACKEN OPEN AIR 2026 Is Officially Sold Out

The Wacken Open Air 2026 is official sold out. All 85,000 tickets for the 35th edition of the festival taking place from July 29 to August 1 have been sold.

"We're delighted to celebrate this anniversary with such a huge crowd," says Wacken Open Air founder and promoter Thomas Jensen. "Preparations here in the North are continuing at full speed, and we can't wait to celebrate the metal party of the year with guests from all over the world in just a few days. Every year, it's something truly special to welcome so many artists, crews and members of the community to Wacken from every corner of the planet."

Wacken Open Air founder and promoter Holger Hübner adds: "Every year we're humbled and deeply grateful that we get to do what we love — organizing a great celebration for metalheads from around the world — and we've been doing it for more than 35 years now. Our teams, the village of Wacken and the surrounding communities are doing their very best to deliver a one-of-a-kind anniversary festival next week. Thank you to everyone! See you in Wacken — rain or shine!"

Tickets that can no longer be used for any reason can be safely resold to other fans via the official Wacken Ticket Market.

A complete overview of program highlights across every stage can be found via the Running Order as well as the official Wacken Open Air app, available free of charge for iOS and Android and highly recommended as a festival companion. Before travelling, fans are also encouraged to check the Festival ABC to make sure they're fully prepared for their time on the Holy Ground. Those arriving by public transport can find the shuttle bus schedules to the festival here as well.

Arrival for Wacken Open Air 2026 begins on Sunday, July 26. The festival's supporting program also kicks off that day across several stages, before the iconic Infield Opening takes place on July 29, when the metalheads storm the Holy Ground. This year's headliners include JUDAS PRIEST, SABATON, DEF LEPPARD and POWERWOLF.

The program for Welcome To The Jungle, Wasteland and Wackinger Village has also now been confirmed. Alongside live music, these areas will host a wide range of show performances, workshops, comedy, readings and panel discussions.

On the Welcome To The Jungle Stage, fans can look forward to live podcasts by HÄMATOM and SALTATIO MORTIS, a "Hitster Quiz" with MASCHINE, "American Pie" star Thomas Nicholas performing with his band, a reading by fantasy author Maxim Mathews, as well as morning workouts with Metal Yoga and Metal Karate. KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza will present his book "My Heaven, Your Hell" together with co-author Torsten Groß, while Dr. Holger Schmenk will introduce the official SODOM biography "Sodom: Auf Kohle Geboren". Another special highlight on Saturday is the "Witches Of Wacken" panel featuring, among others, Alissa White-Gluz (BLUE MEDUSA),Johanna Platow (LUCIFER) and Sabina Classen (TEMPLE OF THE ABSURD).

The Wackinger Village will host sword-fighting demonstrations, the popular Bruchenball tournament, and medieval dance workshops. It is also home to the Wacky Island Kids Safe Zone, where young metal fans can, among other activities, meet Captain Ratcatcher's Rattenbande. In the Wasteland, the indispensable Wasteland Warriors will provide motorized entertainment, while the Cage Fights promise hard-hitting action.

The first Wacken Open Air event in 1990 drew less than 800 people, but it has since grown to become the biggest open-air festival of its kind.

Around 30 percent travel from other countries to the festival, which over recent years has been growing in popularity.

Wacken Open Air was forced to take a break for two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

Wacken Open Air normally does not announce the names of its headliners before tickets go on sale. Still, the festival usually sells out within hours.

The festival also doesn't sell VIP access or upgrades and all purchases are for all the days without a single-day ticket option, something they did away with more than two decades ago.