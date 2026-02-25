WAGE WAR Announces 'It Calls Me By Name' EP

WAGE WAR — Briton Bond (lead vocals),Cody Quistad (rhythm guitar, clean vocals),Seth Blake (lead guitar),Chris Gaylord (bass) and Stephen Kluesener (drums) — will release a new EP, "It Calls Me By Name", on April 17 via Fearless Records.

Today, the band dropped the video for the first single, "Song Of The Swamp", and it's the most brutal song they've released in years — if not ever!

What populates the thick and humid swamps of Florida? Alligators, anacondas, and other cold-blooded animals that can eviscerate your existence with a single bite. Fittingly, WAGE WAR's absolutely savage new track "Song Of The Swamp" sounds exactly like how you would feel if any or all of the above-mentioned predators sank their teeth into your flesh. Rife with bloodthirsty screams, deadly riffage, and pummeling percussion that'll make you feel like the speedbag at the local boxing gym, it rages from start to finish. You will be, as the lyrics snarl, "overpowered" by every note. And that's just how metal masochists like it!

"The tone setter," the band declares. "'Song Of The Swamp' is rooted in where we're from. Driven by Florida and the raw aggression of nature, it's a heavy track built on tension and hostility."

Regarding the EP as a whole, the band says: "'It Calls Me By Name' is about being drawn to your roots. This isn't a concept EP but is meant to live in its own world. Five tracks shaped by Florida, the swamp, and the relentless aggression of nature. Built heavy, but still driven by the hooks that have defined us. It's our signature sound amplified and pushed further into metal than we've ever taken it."

"It Calls Me By Name" track listing:

01. Song Of The Swamp

02. 4x4

03. Blindfold

04. Karma

05. Purify

WAGE WAR will waste no time bringing these leviathan-sized new songs to fans, as the band will return to the road this spring on the "It Calls Me By Name" tour, featuring support from NEVERTEL and ORTHODOX. The tour kicks off on April 28 in Phoenix and runs through May 31 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

WAGE WAR on tour with NEVERTEL and ORTHODOX:

April 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

April 29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

April 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

May 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

May 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

May 7 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

May 8 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

May 9 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

May 12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

May 15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

May 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre

May 17 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

May 20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

May 22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

May 23 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

May 26 - Richmond, VA - The National

May 27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

May 30 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE

May 31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live