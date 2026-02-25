WAGE WAR Announces 'It Calls Me By Name' EP

WAGE WAR Announces 'It Calls Me By Name' EPFebruary 25, 2026
WAGE WAR — Briton Bond (lead vocals),Cody Quistad (rhythm guitar, clean vocals),Seth Blake (lead guitar),Chris Gaylord (bass) and Stephen Kluesener (drums) — will release a new EP, "It Calls Me By Name", on April 17 via Fearless Records.
Today, the band dropped the video for the first single, "Song Of The Swamp", and it's the most brutal song they've released in years — if not ever!
What populates the thick and humid swamps of Florida? Alligators, anacondas, and other cold-blooded animals that can eviscerate your existence with a single bite. Fittingly, WAGE WAR's absolutely savage new track "Song Of The Swamp" sounds exactly like how you would feel if any or all of the above-mentioned predators sank their teeth into your flesh. Rife with bloodthirsty screams, deadly riffage, and pummeling percussion that'll make you feel like the speedbag at the local boxing gym, it rages from start to finish. You will be, as the lyrics snarl, "overpowered" by every note. And that's just how metal masochists like it!
"The tone setter," the band declares. "'Song Of The Swamp' is rooted in where we're from. Driven by Florida and the raw aggression of nature, it's a heavy track built on tension and hostility."
Regarding the EP as a whole, the band says: "'It Calls Me By Name' is about being drawn to your roots. This isn't a concept EP but is meant to live in its own world. Five tracks shaped by Florida, the swamp, and the relentless aggression of nature. Built heavy, but still driven by the hooks that have defined us. It's our signature sound amplified and pushed further into metal than we've ever taken it."
"It Calls Me By Name" track listing:
01. Song Of The Swamp
02. 4x4
03. Blindfold
04. Karma
05. Purify
WAGE WAR will waste no time bringing these leviathan-sized new songs to fans, as the band will return to the road this spring on the "It Calls Me By Name" tour, featuring support from NEVERTEL and ORTHODOX. The tour kicks off on April 28 in Phoenix and runs through May 31 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
WAGE WAR on tour with NEVERTEL and ORTHODOX:
April 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
April 29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
April 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
May 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
May 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
May 7 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre
May 8 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
May 9 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
May 12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
May 15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
May 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre
May 17 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
May 20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
May 22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
May 23 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall
May 26 - Richmond, VA - The National
May 27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
May 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
May 30 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE
May 31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live