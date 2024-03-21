WAGE WAR Drops Video For New Single 'Magnetic'

WAGE WAR has released a new single, "Magnetic", via Fearless Records. The official music for the track can be seen below.

The band has built its reputation on the back of smart songwriting that expertly pits hooks against heaviness and sprinkles melody amidst the maelstrom. On "Magnetic", the Florida five-piece continues this tried-and-true formula that has been so effective for them. But they take it up 10 notches and throw more than a few sonic curveballs in the space of four minutes. The melodic verses and choruses grab your attention and the hard-charging and unholy roars and thick riffs keep it. "Magnetic" should write you a rent check because it will live in your brain, thanks to its supreme catchiness.

"'Magnetic' is a song about an attraction to someone that you just can't seem to quit," the band explains. "Despite knowing what may be best, we're pulled back to a feeling that inevitably takes control. Fate decides our future."

In other WAGE WAR news, the band will kick off its spring 2024 co-headline tour with NOTHING MORE on Tuesday, April 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The trek runs through Friday, May 17 in Indianapolis, IN.

Traveling a constant forward trajectory at lightspeed, WAGE WAR not only push their own sound forward, but they also propel heavy music into new territory. The Florida quintet have always tempered a pummeling metallic onslaught with unshakable melodies. A near-decade grind naturally brought WAGE WAR to this point. They have unleashed a string of fan favorite albums, including "Blueprints" (2015),"Deadweight" (2017),"Pressure" (2019) and "Manic" (2021). Beyond looks from SPIN, Modern Drummer, American Songwriter, Revolver, Guitar World and more, Kerrang! hailed the latter as "their greatest album yet," and Dork raved, "It's an embracing of being metalheads, popheads and just fans of good songs. On more than one occasion, there's an earworm poking its head up through the dirt." They also put up numbers, tallying hundreds of millions of streams boosted by the likes of "Stitch", "Low", "Manic" and "Circle The Drain".