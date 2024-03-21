  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

WAGE WAR Drops Video For New Single 'Magnetic'

March 21, 2024

WAGE WAR has released a new single, "Magnetic", via Fearless Records. The official music for the track can be seen below.

The band has built its reputation on the back of smart songwriting that expertly pits hooks against heaviness and sprinkles melody amidst the maelstrom. On "Magnetic", the Florida five-piece continues this tried-and-true formula that has been so effective for them. But they take it up 10 notches and throw more than a few sonic curveballs in the space of four minutes. The melodic verses and choruses grab your attention and the hard-charging and unholy roars and thick riffs keep it. "Magnetic" should write you a rent check because it will live in your brain, thanks to its supreme catchiness.

"'Magnetic' is a song about an attraction to someone that you just can't seem to quit," the band explains. "Despite knowing what may be best, we're pulled back to a feeling that inevitably takes control. Fate decides our future."

In other WAGE WAR news, the band will kick off its spring 2024 co-headline tour with NOTHING MORE on Tuesday, April 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The trek runs through Friday, May 17 in Indianapolis, IN.

Traveling a constant forward trajectory at lightspeed, WAGE WAR not only push their own sound forward, but they also propel heavy music into new territory. The Florida quintet have always tempered a pummeling metallic onslaught with unshakable melodies. A near-decade grind naturally brought WAGE WAR to this point. They have unleashed a string of fan favorite albums, including "Blueprints" (2015),"Deadweight" (2017),"Pressure" (2019) and "Manic" (2021). Beyond looks from SPIN, Modern Drummer, American Songwriter, Revolver, Guitar World and more, Kerrang! hailed the latter as "their greatest album yet," and Dork raved, "It's an embracing of being metalheads, popheads and just fans of good songs. On more than one occasion, there's an earworm poking its head up through the dirt." They also put up numbers, tallying hundreds of millions of streams boosted by the likes of "Stitch", "Low", "Manic" and "Circle The Drain".

Find more on Wage war
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).