WALTARI Shares New Single 'Higher' From Upcoming 'Nations' Neurosis' Album

Finnish rockers WALTARI will release their new album, "Nations' Neurosis", on May 16 via Metalville. The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Higher", can be seen below. The track is described in a press release as "a high-energy fusion of '90s disco vibes, modern house music elements, and crushing heavy guitar riffs. Channeling the spirit of 'So Fine', the song bursts with positive energy, driving us toward a better world. A tribute to old '90s colleagues and the evolution of electronic music, 'Higher' blends classic techno influences with heavy rock power."

WALTARI has never been a band to follow the rules. With "Nations' Neurosis", they once again prove that their signature blend of musical freedom, bold experimentation, and unfiltered expression is more relevant than ever.

At the heart of WALTARI's sonic journey is Kärtsy Hatakka, the band's mastermind and driving force. Handling lead and backing vocals, bass, programming, keyboards, and percussion, Hatakka faced a personal storm while crafting this album — losing his mother, and witnessing a world spiraling deeper into chaos and division. The frustration and emotional turmoil of this time seep into every note of "Nations' Neurosis", making it one of WALTARI's most charged and thought-provoking works to date. The album was recorded in three different Finnish studios and produced by countrymate Aleksanteri Kuosa and WALTARI members themselves (with exceptions in two of the 15 songs).

With a refreshed lineup, including the electrifying talents of guitarist Eero Nykänen and Jakke Setälä, alongside drummer Ville Vehviläinen, WALTARI finds new energy and a revitalized sound. The infusion of these new members has taken the band's musical ideology to exhilarating heights, delivering an album that is both raw and sophisticated, aggressive yet melodic — a true testament to WALTARI's spirit of innovation.

From their early days of "feeling so fine" to the present, WALTARI remains committed to diversity and boundless creativity. "Nations' Neurosis" is a sonic statement against the world's increasing obsession with conflict, urging a return to unity, understanding, and artistic liberation. It's a call to rise from the ashes, to build instead of destroy, and to never turn a blind eye to those in need.

"Nations' Neurosis" track listing:

01. Nature Rules

02. Open The Gate

03. Do You Accept?

04. Breakfast In Eiffel Tower

05. Diversity

06. Murder Plot

07. Sun

08. Kill For Sport

09. Flowin'

10. Major Mistake

11. Step Back

12. Higher

13. Est

14. 7th Heaven

15. Last Chance

WALTARI 2025 is:

Kärtsy Hatakka: lead + backing vocals, bass, programming, keyboards, and percussions

Eero Nykänen: guitars

Jakke Setälä: guitars

Ville Vehviläinen: drums