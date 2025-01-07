WARBRINGER Announces 'Wrath And Ruin' Album

Modern thrash titans WARBRINGER will release their new album, "Wrath And Ruin", on March 14, 2025 via Napalm Records.

With 20 years of history and millions of cross platform streams in their wake, "best of the year" nods from the likes of Loudwire and Consequence on 2020's "Weapons Of Tomorrow", and now gearing up for a massive European tour with DECAPITATED and CRYPTOPSY this spring, WARBRINGER is poised for their next global assault with their seventh full-length studio release.

On "Wrath And Ruin", WARBRINGER continues their furious assault against the powers that be with eight new explosive rippers lyrically focused on inspiring listeners to recognize strength in numbers and actualize their class power. The bonus CD, included with the 2CD and digital versions of the album, boasts 15 incendiary live versions of fan favorites recorded along their "Ravaging Europe 2023" tour. The album features pristine production by Mark Lewis, famous for his work with CANNIBAL CORPSE, TRIVIUM and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, mastering by Justin Shturtz (TESTAMENT, SEPULTURA, MACHINE HEAD) and album art by the legendary Andreas Marschall (KREATOR, OBITUARY, IN FLAMES).

Alongside the album announcement, WARBRINGER has unleashed the breakneck speed metal ripper "A Better World", lambasting ignorant optimism with forked tongue. The track arrives with a high-octane official music video.

About the single and video, frontman John Kevill says: "When I was younger, I used to think the world would only get better during my life. I know now that isn't the case. We aren't going to fix the environment even though we know the consequences, because profits would decrease, so it's not considered possible. On top of that, our societies keep getting more unequal, with a few people owning most everything, and most people just trying to keep their heads above water. We still won't feed everyone, but we will fund development of weaponized autonomous drones. Etc etc.

"I was reading some social theory stuff (Mark Fisher) some years ago and feeling depressed about my own future in these conditions. I went to a therapist and they basically told me it was all real and legitimate, and that all they could do was give me drugs so I could pretend that I didn't know all this. I don't really have time to worry too much, because a bunch of bills are always due. I also stopped dreaming for a year or two, which I found scary. I tried to bottle this feeling into 'A Better World' — I don't think I'm the only one.

"The video was made by Juan Rodriguez, who we worked with on 'Crushed Beneath The Tracks', and shows WARBRINGER going hard — what we do best. The song has a melodic death-tinged riff penned by Adam Carroll, with arrangements by thrash maestro Carlos Cruz. To me, it gives the feeling of being stuck on some accelerated loop that won't slow down. Hope you guys enjoy the first taste of 'Wrath And Ruin', there's a lot more to come!"

"Wrath And Ruin"'s destructive opening duo of "The Sword And The Cross" and "A Better World" quickly kick the gates of cataclysm open with broodingly dark guitar work and virtuosic precision. Frontman John Kevill's passionate proclamations are as potent as ever, mocking those who scoffed at clear harbingers of societal collapse with their misguided optimism. "Neuromancer" rides low and steady with blast master Carlos Cruz putting some serious stank on an irresistible battle vest fist pumper. "The Jackhammer" sees the band explode into a frenzy with chaotic riffage and ear splitting pinch dives. "Through A Glass, Darkly" indulges in deliciously gothic chord work and melodic leads embellishing Kevill's already hellish vocal fry. "Strike From The Sky" is trademark thrash excellence quickly followed by the atmospheric, true cult epic "Cage Of Air", with its tensely ornate dueling guitars on full display. Album closer "The Last Of My Kind" continues this dark gothic path with syncopated octave runs dancing around tightly dueling melodeath riffage. "Wrath And Ruin" sees WARBRINGER indulging in the darker elements of their sound, for an uncompromising and unflinching exploration of life's most bitter pills.

"Wrath And Ruin" track listing:

CD1

01. The Sword And The Cross

02. A Better World

03. Neuromancer

04. The Jackhammer

05. Through A Glass, Darkly

06. Strike From The Sky

07. Cage Of Air

08. The Last of My Kind

CD 2

01. Firepower Kills (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

02. The Black Hand Reaches Out (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

03. Crushed Beneath The Tracks (Live in Nantes, France - April 20th, 2023)

04. Living Weapon (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

05. Woe To The Vanquished (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

06. Living In A Whirlwind (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

07. Guitar Solo/ Outer Reaches (Live in Nantes, France - April 20th, 2023)

08. Shellfire (Live in Munich, Germany - April 5th, 2023

09. Descending Blade (Live in Krakow, Poland - April 4th, 2023)

10. Hunter-Seeker (Live in Krakow, Poland - April 4th, 2023)

11. Defiance Of Fate (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

12. Silhouettes (Live in Nantes, France - April 20th, 2023)

13. Remain Violent (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

14. Combat Shock (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

15. Total War (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

WARBRINGER is:

John Kevill - Vocals

Adam Carroll - Guitar

Carlos Cruz - Drums

Chase Becker - Gui

Chase Bryant - Bass

Photo credit: Alex Solca