WARMEN Feat. Ex-CHILDREN OF BODOM Keyboardist JANNE WIRMAN: New Album 'Band Of Brothers' Due In August

WARMEN, the brainchild of former CHILDREN OF BODOM keyboardist Janne "Warman" Wirman, will release a new album, "Band Of Brothers", on August 15 via Reaper Entertainment.

The follow-up to 2023's "Here For None" was recorded at various locations across Finland and refined by Mikko Karmila (mix) and Mika Jussila (mastering) at the legendary Finnvox Studios. Frontman Petri Lindroos (ENSIFERUM) delivers aggressive vocals and distinctive guitar solos, adding new energy and helping to define the band's modern sound.

The first single, the title track "Band Of Brothers", will play a central role in the band’s 2025 live set. Following the album release, WARMEN will embark on an extensive touring schedule across Europe, including debut shows in Hungary and Switzerland, as well as a major headlining tour in Finland.

The official album launch will kick off with a special release show at Germany's Summer Breeze Open Air festival on August 15.

In 2025, WARMEN present themselves heavier, tighter, and more determined than ever before. The new record combines brutal heaviness, anthemic melodies, and cinematic atmosphere — cementing the band's evolution from a side project to a fully fledged force in melodic death metal.

"We really wrote this album together," says Janne. "It feels like a real band — a true band of brothers."

"Band Of Brothers" track listing:

01. Band Of Brothers

02. One More Year

03. Nine Lives

04. When Doves Cry Blood

05. Out For Blood

06. Kingdom Of Rust

07. March Or Die

08. Untouched

09. Coup De Grâce

10. Dethroned

11. The Kiss Of Judas (STRATOVARIUS cover)

The cover artwork was once again created by Aleh Zieliankievic, who also worked on "Here For None".

WARMEN started as a solo project of Wirman, and when the keyboardist wasn't traveling the world with CHILDREN OF BODOM, he was regularly recording albums with his brother Antti "Warman" Wirman, Jyri Helko (bass) and Mirka Rantanen (drums; KOTIPELTO, ex-HEVISAURUS). After the much-too-early end of CHILDREN OF BODOM and the tragic death of Alexi Laiho, Janne, together with Antti, found his way back to music through WARMEN.

WARMEN is:

Janne "Warman" Wirman - Keyboards

Petri Lindroos - Vocals

Antti "Warman" Wirman - Guitar

Jyri Helko - Bass

Seppo Tarvainen - Drums