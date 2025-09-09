WARRIOR SOUL To Release New Album In January 2026; KORY CLARKE's Memoir Due Next Year

In a new interview with Dawn Osborne of TotalRock, WARRIOR SOUL frontman Kory Clarke confirmed that he is working on the band's new album. The upcoming LP will be the follow-up to "Out On Bail", which arrived in March 2022 via Livewire/Cargo Records UK. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have a new record coming out in January. It's gonna be called 'Rock 'Em, Sock 'Em'."

Regarding the lyrical inspiration for his new album, Kory said: "Well, there's a song about real estate. There's a song about A.I., there's a song about assholes. There's a song about various things. It's not your typical rock record, that's for sure."

Asked what is different about WARRIOR SOUL's upcoming LP, Kory said: "It just doesn't follow any genres. It's WARRIOR SOUL rock. Who knows what it's gonna sound like?"

Clarke also confirmed that he is working on a memoir. "I've been writing a book, because it seems like you've gotta do a book now," he said. "And some people have requested I do a book, so I'm doing a book which will incorporate my paintings and all that stuff. It'll be kind of my life story but done in vignettes of things that happened. It's gonna be funny, it'll be sad, it'll be whatever."

Asked when his book will be released, Kory said: "Please don't ask. Doing a book is brutal, man. Even doing a record is brutal. I'd rather be in my pool and chilling out. So that's what I like to do."

He added: "It'll come out next year. I wanna just — bang! — do it. It doesn't have to be really long. It could be sort of like Iggy Pop's first book, just short, like five stories, whatever, where he grew up and then a couple pictures. I don't know. But I wanna get it out next year, because we've got new booking agents in Europe. We're booking festivals next year in the summer. We're doing a really strong tour in Germany and Benelux in January to coincide with the new record, 'Rock 'Em, Sock 'Em'. And I need to have a book out. And then hopefully the idea is to sell it for a film."

WARRIOR SOUL currently consists of Clarke, guitarists Rille Lundell and Parker Barrow, bassist Christian Kimmett and drummer Iván Tambac.

Shortly before its arrival, "Out On Bail" was described in a press release as "a statement of considerable intent" from Clarke, who is "one of rock 'n' roll's most prolific, prophetic and controversial songwriters." The LP was produced by Clarke, with additional production by Dennis Post. It was mixed and mastered by Rune Buck.

WARRIOR SOUL released a trio of albums on the Geffen major label during the '90s, beginning with its classic 1990 debut, "Last Decade Dead Century".

Having initially split in 1995 following the release of "The Space Age Playboys", WARRIOR SOUL was resurrected in 2007 by Clarke, who has issued several albums since: "Destroy The War Machine" (2008),"Stiff Middle Finger" (2012),"Back On The Lash" (2017),"Rock 'N' Roll Disease" (2019),"Cocaine And Other Good Stuff" (2020) and "Out On Bail".