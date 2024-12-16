  • facebook
Watch: AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON And LADY GAGA Sing 'Highway To Hell' In 'Carpool Karaoke' Special

December 16, 2024

AC/DC's Brian Johnson sang the band's classic song "Highway To Hell" with pop superstar Lady Gaga as part of Apple TV+'s surprise special "A Carpool Karaoke Christmas". The program, which is now streaming on Apple TV+ in the U.S. and Friday globally, also stars Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan.

Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan each get their own segment riding alongside Zane Lowe, the host of Apple Music's in-house interview show, as he chauffeurs them around a different city. During Gaga's ride, Lowe made a stop and Johnson got into the car, with the AC/DC singer taking the wheel as they sang "Highway To Hell" together.

At one point during her segment, Gaga revealed that she was an extra in AC/DC's "Stiff Upper Lip" video.

"You wanna hear something funny? I was in the 'Stiff Upper Lip' video," Gaga told Johnson. "I was 17 and I was an extra in the back. I was headbanging and they were, like, 'Hmmm. Don't headbang. We want it to be modern.' And I was, like, 'No. There's only one move that I can do.'"

The bit ended with car fanatic and weekend racer Johnson joking, "I don't have a license."

The Apple TV series is the spinoff based on the "Late Late Show" segment, featuring "Late Late Show" host James Corden.

AC/DC will hit the road in the United States for the first time in nine years in 2025. Support on the trek will come from THE PRETTY RECKLESS.

AC/DC's current touring lineup features Johnson, Angus Young on guitar, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney.

The "Power Up" tour shares its name with AC/DC's 2020 album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

