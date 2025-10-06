Watch: AC/DC's MATT LAUG Offers Rundown Of 2025 'Power Up' Tour Drum Kit

When AC/DC rocked Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on May 16, 2025 during the "Power Up" tour, Modern Drummer's David Frangioni caught up with AC/DC drummer Matt Laug for an exclusive rundown of his DW drums and Paiste cymbals.

In the video below, Matt takes the viewer through his full setup for the tour and shares insight into his incredible career — from recording drums on Alanis Morissette's legendary "Jagged Little Pill" album to performing on massive stages around the world.

Laug moved from his home town of Florence, South Carolina to Los Angeles, California in 1986. Since then he has toured the world extensively with artists ranging from Donna Summer to AC/DC. He has become one of Los Angeles's most in-demand studio session drummers, having performed on records that have sold over 35 million copies with such artists as Alanis Morissette ("Jagged Little Pill"),NEW RADICALS ("Maybe You've Been Brainwashed Too"),Alice Cooper ("Fistful Of Alice"),LIFEHOUSE ("No Name Face"),Christina Aguilera ("What A Girl Wants"),Melissa Etheridge ("Lucky"),THE CALLING ("Camino Palmero") and Richard Marx ("My Own Best Enemy").

For 18 years Matt was the drummer for MIKE CAMPBELL AND THE DIRTY KNOBS which consisted of longtime friends Lance Morrison (bass),Jason Sinay (guitar/vocals),Chris Holt (guitar/vocals) and songwriter/guitarist/lead vocalist/Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Mike Campbell (TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS, FLEETWOOD MAC). The band toured extensively headlining their own shows and opened for THE WHO on "The Who Hits Back!" 2022 North American tour.

In 2001, Laug supported AC/DC as part of SLASH'S SNAKEPIT on the North American and European legs of the "Stiff Upper Lip" tour.

Laug made his live debut with AC/DC on October 7, 2023 at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

In its announcement about Laug's addition to the band's Power Trip lineup, AC/DC offered no explanation for the absence of the band's longtime drummer Phil Rudd, who rejoined AC/DC for the recording of the group's comeback album, "Power Up", which came out in November 2020.

Photo by Christie Goodwin and courtesy of Columbia Records